Israel invades

1. Israeli troops have entered Lebanon for what its military has called ‘targeted ground raids’, backed up by airstrikes and artillery. Despite international calls for de-escalation, Israel has vowed to fight Hezbollah and has declared a military zone in parts of its border with Lebanon.

You can follow our liveblog on the latest here.

It’s Budget Day

2. Minister for Finance Jack Chambers will take to the Dáil chamber in a few hours to deliver his first (and possibly only) Budget.

News of the Budget has been heavily leaked, with a high number of cost-of-living measures expected, coupled with tax cuts. Our political correspondent Jane Matthews has put together this useful guide on how things will play out today, and you’ll be able to follow all the Budget news on The Journal across the day.

What to expect from the Budget

3. So what exactly will be in the Budget? There’ll be a €2 billion cost of living package plus a number of once-off payments, including two double child benefit payments before Christmas, two €125 energy credits, a payment of €420 for new parents, a reduction in the 4% rate of USC to 3% and a €2,000 increase in the threshold for the higher rate of income tax, bringing it to €44,000.

Here are the details on what exactly to expect in today’s Budget.

XL Bully ban

4. The first phase of a two-step ban on XL bully dogs has come into force today, making it illegal to import, breed or re-sell the animal in Ireland.

The new restrictions will be implemented in two stages with a full ownership ban coming into force on 1 February 2025.

Police spying on journalists

5. A Tribunal in the UK will today look at allegations of widespread police spying on journalists in Northern Ireland. The complaint was initially brought by documentary makers Barry McCaffrey and Trevor Birney, who were controversially arrested in 2018 as part of a police investigation into the alleged leaking of a confidential document that appeared in a film they made on a Troubles massacre.

Devastating storm

6. The death toll from Hurricane Helene in the United States could be as high as 600 people, according to a senior US government official. The hurricane caused devastating flooding across the southeast of the country over the weekend.

Dublin attack

7. An investigation has been launched after a teenager was hospitalised following a serious assault at a shop in Dublin. Gardaí say videos and images of the incident are being circulated and have called on people to stop sharing them.

Walz vs Vance

8. The two candidates for US vice president, Tim Walz and JD Vance, will take part in their first televised debate in Manhattan tonight at 2am Irish time. These debates are often inconsequential, writes columnist Larry Donnelly – but this one could be more important than most, with a huge audience expected to tune in.

A Cork institution

9. Tánaiste Micheál Martin has led tributes to Jackie Lennox’s chipper which is to close after 73 years as a Cork institution. Martin said the chipper “personified Cork decency” and had made an “outstanding contribution” to the city throughout the decades.

The chipper, on the Bandon Road in the city, announced last night it will close its doors for the final time on Sunday with the loss of 30 jobs due to struggles around paperwork and finding staff.