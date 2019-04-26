This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 26 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s all the news you need to know this Friday morning.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 26 Apr 2019, 7:48 AM
54 minutes ago 2,033 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4607563
Image: Shutterstock/Lisovskaya Natalia
Image: Shutterstock/Lisovskaya Natalia

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up. 

1. #STORM HANNAH: A third weather warning has been issued by Met Éireann ahead of Storm Hannah’s arrival later today. 

2. #VACCINATIONS: The HSE has said falling take-up rates for a childhood vaccination against a dangerous type of meningitis are of “critical concern” in internal briefings. 

3. #NORTHERN IRELAND: Talks aimed at restoring Northern Ireland’s power-sharing executive involving the country’s main parties are expected to be announced today.

4. #VIOLENCE: An additional €1.5 million in funding is set to be provided to frontline services combating domestic, sexual and gender-based violence in Ireland. 

5. #ADVERTISING: The Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland has dismissed a complaint about a Cadbury Creme Egg promotional campaign. 

6. #BICYCLES: Nearly 4,000 bicycles were reported stolen from Dublin last year, according to the most figures. 

7. #NORTH KOREA: North Korea leader Kim Jong Un has accused the US of acting in “bad faith” at his summit with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

8. #EXPLOSION: Two people have been injured following an explosion at a major UK steelworks, Sky News is reporting.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie