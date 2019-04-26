The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up.

1. #STORM HANNAH: A third weather warning has been issued by Met Éireann ahead of Storm Hannah’s arrival later today.

2. #VACCINATIONS: The HSE has said falling take-up rates for a childhood vaccination against a dangerous type of meningitis are of “critical concern” in internal briefings.

3. #NORTHERN IRELAND: Talks aimed at restoring Northern Ireland’s power-sharing executive involving the country’s main parties are expected to be announced today.

4. #VIOLENCE: An additional €1.5 million in funding is set to be provided to frontline services combating domestic, sexual and gender-based violence in Ireland.

5. #ADVERTISING: The Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland has dismissed a complaint about a Cadbury Creme Egg promotional campaign.

6. #BICYCLES: Nearly 4,000 bicycles were reported stolen from Dublin last year, according to the most figures.

7. #NORTH KOREA: North Korea leader Kim Jong Un has accused the US of acting in “bad faith” at his summit with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

8. #EXPLOSION: Two people have been injured following an explosion at a major UK steelworks, Sky News is reporting.

