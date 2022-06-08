The 8 at 8: Wednesday

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Substance abuse

1. In our morning lead this morning, Jane Moore reports on new research showing that one in three young drinkers in Ireland have an alcohol use disorder.

The Health Research Board study also found that adolescents are beginning to drink alcohol at a later age and that the use of stimulants, such as ecstasy and cocaine, has increased.

Johnson returns to parliament

2. Boris Johnson is to face Britain’s parliament later today for the first time since the damaging revolt by Tory MPs.

They voted by 211 to 148 in support of Johnson as part of a confidence vote which has still left him wounded.

He is expected to now push ahead with legislation designed to override the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Ukraine

Advertisement

3. Russia has so far turned over the bodies of 210 Ukrainian fighters killed in the battle for Mariupol, according to Ukraine.

It says most of them were from the last holdouts in the city’s Azovstal steelworks. The port city is now controlled by Russia following its three-siege, where the resistance by the Ukrainian fighters became a symbol for the country’s defence in the war.

State exams

4. More than 131,00 students are beginning their Leaving and Junior Cert exams today, with a deferred sitting beginning at the end of this month for students affected by Covid-19.

It marks the full return of traditional written exams, following two years of disruption arising from the pandemic.

McConaughey’s gun appeal

5. Actor Matthew McConaughey delivered an emotional appeal for “gun responsibility” at the White House following the massacre at an elementary school in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas.

The 52-year-old told reporters that there is the potential for “real change” following the massacre of 19 children and two teachers on 24 May.

In his address, McConaughey pointed to a colorful drawing made by one 10-year-old girl who was killed, and to a pair of green Converse shoes that belonged to another of the victims.

Fishing gear scheme

6. A new pilot scheme is to be launched that aims to reduce the amount of old fishing gear that gets dumped in the ocean.

The Clean Oceans Initiative Fishing Gear Retirement Scheme is being piloted in Rossaveal, Co Galway later this year.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Fishers are being invited to dispose of their old and damaged gear as part of a free drop-off service at the pier.

Missing Dublin teenager

7. Gardaí have asked for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 16-year-old boy missing from Dublin.

Callum Haverty went missing in the South Circular Road area of Dublin 8 on Friday afternoon, 3 June 2022. He is described as being approximately 5′ 7″ inches in height with a slim build and has blonde hair and green eyes.

Young woman charged with extortion

8. A 19-year-old woman has been charged with extortion of a Dublin couple over their son’s drug debt.

Abbie Symes, 19, of St Samson’s Court, Balgriffin, Dublin, was arrested yesterday as part of Operation Fógra, an ongoing investigation by north Dublin gardaí into drug-related intimidation.

She was charged with two counts of demanding money with menaces from a man and woman as payment for their son’s drug debt. The offence allegedly happened at their home in Malahide on 16 May.

Comments closed for legal reasons