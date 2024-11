GOOD MORNING.

Sinn Féin suspension

1. Sinn Féin has suspended one of its Belfast city councillors after an allegation that he exchanged inappropriate online messages with a minor.

Road safety

2. A volcano in eastern Indonesia erupted overnight, killing at least 10 people as it spewed fireballs and ash on surrounding villages, officials said as they raised the alert status to its highest level.

Flash raids

3. The Government plans to introduce ‘significant new powers’ to allow secret flash raids of US aircraft suspected of carrying weapons or parts that could be used in wars like the Israeli assault on Gaza.

Roderic O’Gorman

4. A man is due to appear in court this morning in connection with an alleged assault on Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman.

UNRWA

5. Israel has officially notified the United Nations of its cutting ties with the main UN aid agency for Palestinians.

USA votes

6. Tens of millions of people have already cast their vote in the US election via mail-in ballots and many more will have their say in person tomorrow. So when will we know the result?

‘Cop on’

7. Micheál Martin has hit back at unattributed briefings he claims are coming from Fine Gael headquarters that refer to him as tetchy and grumpy.

RIP

8. A woman in her 70s who died after she was struck by a car which mounted the footpath on Main Street in Charleville, Co Cork as she was buying a ticket for the local GAA club Lotto has been named locally as Mary Fehilly.

Quincy Jones

9. Legendary music producer Quincy Jones, who worked with Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra, has died aged 91.