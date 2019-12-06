The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #FARMERS: The Irish Farmers’ Association has organised a second day of blockades at a Lidl distribution centre in Cork.

2. #INDIA: Four men suspected of raping and killing a woman in southern India have been fatally shot by police.

3. #FREE PRESS: Communications minister Richard Bruton said that the Communicorp ban imposed on some journalists from appearing on its radio stations appeared to be “antithetical to the concept of a free and open press”.

4. #CHRISTMAS: Irish rail will be running late night Dart and commuter services every weekend in the lead up to Christmas and the New Year from this evening.

5. #UK ELECTION: Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn will go head-to-head in a live television debate this evening – the last before voters go to the polls next week.

6. #GOING GREEN: The government has launched a new public consultation to determine ways to ensure that rented homes are made more energy efficient.

7. #GARDAÍ: Gardaí in Dublin have arrested a man and seized €45,000 worth of drugs, gold bars and alcohol.

8. #IMPEACHMENT: The US House of Representatives is set to proceed with articles of impeachment against Donald Trump after weeks of hearings.

