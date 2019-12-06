This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 6 Dec 2019, 7:55 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #FARMERS: The Irish Farmers’ Association has organised a second day of blockades at a Lidl distribution centre in Cork. 

2. #INDIA: Four men suspected of raping and killing a woman in southern India have been fatally shot by police. 

3. #FREE PRESS: Communications minister Richard Bruton said that the Communicorp ban imposed on some journalists from appearing on its radio stations appeared to be “antithetical to the concept of a free and open press”.

4. #CHRISTMAS: Irish rail will be running late night Dart and commuter services every weekend in the lead up to Christmas and the New Year from this evening. 

5. #UK ELECTION: Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn will go head-to-head in a live television debate this evening – the last before voters go to the polls next week. 

6. #GOING GREEN: The government has launched a new public consultation to determine ways to ensure that rented homes are made more energy efficient. 

7. #GARDAÍ: Gardaí in Dublin have arrested a man and seized €45,000 worth of drugs, gold bars and alcohol.

8. #IMPEACHMENT: The US House of Representatives is set to proceed with articles of impeachment against Donald Trump after weeks of hearings. 

