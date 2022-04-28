#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Thursday 28 April 2022
Advertisement

The 9 at 9: Thursday

Serious concerns raised over Dublin Armed Support Unit resources, EU issues warning to Russia and turf ban motion defeated.

By Jane Moore Thursday 28 Apr 2022, 8:56 AM
1 hour ago 1,810 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5749728
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

Updated 14 minutes ago

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Armed unit

1. In our lead story this morning, Garreth MacNamee reports that serious concerns have been raised over the lack of resources attached to the Garda Armed Support Unit in Dublin following multiple transfers and promotions.

There have been several incidents of having to use overtime to fill minimum requirements for the ASU in recent months, according to multiple sources.

The result of this means that the overtime budget for the unit is being chipped away. It also means that more pressure is being heaped on the unit with the same number of people doing more work – finishing their regular number of hours for the week and then having to put in for extra hours as overtime.

Ukraine

2. The European Union has warned Russia it will not bend to “blackmail” over its support for Kyiv after the Kremlin cut off gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland.

The warning yesterday came ahead of UN chief Antonio Guterres arriving in Kyiv to meet Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Putin issued his own warning the same day, saying that if Western forces intervene in Ukraine, they will face a “lightning-fast” military response.

Turf wars

3. The Government has defeated all attempts to stymie the introduction of new laws on fuel including those affecting turf cutting.

Multiple votes were taken in a session described by Ceann Comhairle Sean Ó Fearghaíl as a ‘marathon’, and which included tetchy exchanges and tense comments from Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty.

In the end, the Sinn Féin turf ban motion was defeated by 72 votes to 63 in the Dáil.

Minneapolis 

4. In the US, the Minneapolis Police Department has engaged in a pattern of race discrimination, according to the findings of a two-year investigation by the US state’s Department of Human Rights launched after George Floyd was killed by a city police officer.

The report said the department will work with the city to negotiate a consent decree.

As part of that process, the agency will meet with community members, police officers, city staff, and other stakeholders to gather feedback on what should be included.

The report said police department data “demonstrates significant racial disparities with respect to officers’ use of force, traffic stops, searches, citations, and arrests”.

Tánaiste

5. Back in Ireland, Leo Varadkar has said that allegations made against him with regards to the leaking of a GP contract were “false” and “politically motivated”.

It was revealed at the weekend that a file regarding the leaking of a GP contract by Varadkar had been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions, who will make a decision whether or not to proceed with a charge.

Speaking to reporters yesterday during a trip to California to promote trade, Varadkar said he was “very pleased” that the Garda investigation is now over.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Elon Musk

6. The former chief executive of Twitter has accused Elon Musk of making one of the website’s senior executives a “target of harassment and threats”.

Dick Costolo used Twitter to respond to a meme posted by Musk featuring Vijaya Gadde.

The Tesla boss appeared to be using Gadde – Twitter’s head of legal, policy and trust – to suggest the company had a “left-wing bias”.

Heading West

7. Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney is travelling to Washington to meet with senior officials in the Biden administration.

Coveney is arriving in the US today on visit to Washington DC and Boston, with meetings tomorrow and Friday with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

Crime

8. A Garda premises is set to open on O’Connell Street in Dublin City Centre in the coming months to tackle drug dealing and anti-social behaviour in the city centre.

The additional Garda presence on the city centre street was announced at the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting this evening by Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

CMO

9. Secretary General of the Department of Health Robert Watt and the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan will attend the Oireachtas Health Committee next Wednesday.

It comes amid a row between Watt and the Oireachtas Finance Committee over the secretary general’s refusal to attend a meeting held today.

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie