Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 12 May, 2020
The 9 at 9: Tuesday

Here are the top stories on this May day.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 12 May 2020, 9:04 AM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COVID-19: The President of the Garda Representative Association has described how he was left frustrated by the lack of garda involvement in the National Public Health Emergency Team. 

2. #EATING OUT: Dublin City Council needs to “cop on” and “think outside the box”, according to the chief executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, after it emerged that the local authority could be set to reduce the number of seats allowed outside premises.

3. #OVERSIGHT: The special Oireachtas committee on the Covid-19 response will meet for the first time today in Leinster House.

4. #HOUSING: Rents fell by 2.1% on average in April compared to the month previous, reflecting the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the latest rental report by Daft.ie. 

5. #ASSAULT: A teenager has been arrested over an alleged assault on a teenage girl in Cork yesterday evening.

6. #RACISM: Gardaí are questioning a teenager in relation to comments sent to English footballer Ian Wright on Instagram. 

7. #WHITE HOUSE: US President Donald Trump abruptly ended his coronavirus press briefing yesterday after getting into a testy exchange with an Asian-American reporter.

8. #CONSERVE: Irish people are using 20% more water each day at home compared to usage in February, with Irish Water asking people to watch their consumption.

9. #IRISH IN UK: Today should see a slight relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in the UK – but some Irish people living there have told TheJournal.ie that the messaging from the government has been confusing.

Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

