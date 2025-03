GOOD MORNING.

UK agree Ukraine loan head of leaders’ summit

1. The UK has signed off on a €2.6bn (£2.26bn) loan for military spending in Ukraine ahead of a leaders’ summit taking place in London today.

The loan hopes to “bolster Ukrainian military capability”, a statement said, and will be paid back using profits generated on sanction Russian assets which have been frozen within the UK and EU since the beginning of the invasion.

Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer is hosting a European leaders’ summit today in London, welcoming EU and Nato nations to discuss a “lasting peace” in Ukraine and security guarantees for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his population.

Students on fewer school hours

2. The Journal Investigates editor Maria Delaney writes today that the number of students who were moved to reduced school days has increased by over 20% in the last school year.

The Department of Education says the move should only be taken in ‘exceptional circumstances’.

These arrangements disproportionately affect Traveller and Roma children as well as students with special educational needs.

Timeline for military revamp might be too ambitious

3. Tánaiste and Defence Minister Simon Harris has said he believes there is a need to review ambitious timelines for the action plan to reorganise and morderise the Irish Defence Forces, news correspondent Niall O’Connor reports.

Harris said that the work completed so far will have to be looked at, particularly around procurement deadlines.

But, he added, he is conscious that there has been “a lot of very good work done by a lot of people” but that a review of the deadlines is needed.

Fontaines D.C. win Brit award

4. Irish rock bank Fontaines D.C. won the International Group of the Year award at the Brits last night, for the second time in their career.

Streaming into the awards in The O2 in London last night from Australia, as the group continues its World tour, band frontman Grian Chatten said the group were “buzzing” to win the award.

Star of the night, however, went to Charli XCX – taking home five trophies, including album and artist of the year.

Pope ‘still resting’ in stable condition

5. Pope Francis is resting after a “peaceful night”, the Vatican has said this morning after it announced yesterday that his condition had stabilised.

The 88-year-old had suffered a breathing “crisis” on Friday, and was using a non-invasive mechanical ventilator. He may remain on that machine periodically today, as his office announced yesterday that the use of the machine can continue for 48 hours.

In a short statement this morning, the Vatican announced: “The Pope is still resting following a peaceful night”.

Homeowner faces jail over insulation

6. Reporter Eoghan Dalton reveals that a homeowner has been told by a county council in Dublin to remove insulation he installed on his house – or face a €5,000 fine or jail.

South Dublin County Council has told Clive Ryan to submit retrospective planning permission for the insulation for the front of his home in Kilnamanagh, in the Ballymount area, which was added on almost seven years ago.

The council told The Journal that it wants to ensure that any unauthorised development is restored.

Scanner gets Ireland DOGE-curious

7. News about the National Gallery’s never-used x-ray scanner worth €125,000 sparked ‘fury’ across the country… apparently. Did it really? If it did, how can that fury be used constructively?

On this week’s episode of The Candidate, Christine Bohan, Jane Matthews, Rónán Duffy, and Sinéad O’Carroll examine the latest spending controversy. Have Elon Musk’s DOGE efforts in the United States put the critique of how budgets are spent in vogue?

Stock exchange surpasses 2007 Celtic Tiger highs

8. Reporter Paul O’Donoghue details why Ireland’s stock exchange has finally surpassed its 2007 Celtic Tiger all-time high.

The recovery has been mostly driven by the performances of five big companies.

Opinion: Cohousing and the housing crisis. Can it work?

9. With many Irish people living in houses too big for their needs, cohousing provides a transformative option for over 55’s whilst freeing up much needed housing stock, writes Anne Connolly from SAVVY Health & conservation architect Dr Ana Dolan.