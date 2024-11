GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Deaths in custody

1. Over 480 people died in police custody or operations across 13 EU countries – including Ireland – over a period of three years.

But most European countries neglect the UN’s protocol when investigating these deaths, The Journal Investigates reports this morning.

VAT & Energy bills

2. Predicting the first row between coalition partners in this election campaign, Tánaiste Micheál Martin criticised Fine Gael’s plan to reduce VAT rates for businesses in an interview with The Journal.

Martin claims that Simon Harris’ party would trigger an energy bill hike and pledges that Fianna Fáil would prevent this by freezing electricity and gas rates at 9%.

Irish man arrested in Hungary

3. An Irish man was arrested yesterday in connection with the murder of 31-year-old American woman Mackenzie Michalski in Budapest.

The suspect, a 37-year-old Irish man, allegedly confessed to her murder and showed Hungarian police where he had left her body.

‘Saddle up and speak up’

4. Writing in The Journal’s Voices section this morning, politics professor Scott Lucas says that it is now more important than ever to rally, focus and push hard back against authoritarianism following Donald Trump’s election win.

Advertisement

The professor takes you through the Trump playbook, and how it might translate into his return term as President.

Trump wins swing states

5. US President-elect Donald Trump was projected to win Arizona last night, completing the Republican’s sweep of all seven swing states after four days of counting.

It comes as US President Joe Biden and Trump are set to meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday as the Democrats continue to facilitate a peaceful transfer of power.

Strikes on Gaza kill 30

6. Israeli strikes on northern Gaza this morning killed 30 people, including 13 children, the region’s civil defence agency has said.

The first strike hit a home in Jabalia overnight and killed at least 25 people, according to the agency. A second strike on the Sabra neighbourhood near Gaza City killed five more people.

Garda car in hit-and-run

7. A male garda was left injured after an unmarked patrol car he was driving was involved in an alleged hit and run in Mallow, Co Cork yesterday.

At approximately 10am on the N72 at Spa Glen, an unmarked garda car was allegedly struck by another car which failed to remain at the scene. Gardaí are investigating.

Greens mock Fianna Fáil

8. As the first day of the election campaign got underway, Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman mocked Fianna Fáil’s climate proposals, welcoming the party’s “newfound interest” in green issues.

It was just one of many spats between coalition partners yesterday.

FactCheck: Housing figures

9. The Journal’s FactCheck unit have taken a deep dive into the housing commencement figures to find out if work has really started on 60,000 homes this year.

Click here to find out if the dramatic increase is true.