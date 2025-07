GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.

Strategic divestments

1. Ireland’s National Strategic Investment Fund quietly dumped its shares in two more companies linked to the facilitation of illegal Israeli settlements in Palestine, worth of €1m.

In today’s morning lead, FactCheck Editor Stephen McDermott reveals that the fund, despite its divestments, has also seen increases in its shareholding positions in four other companies linked to the annexation of Palestine.

Property tax hikes

2. Homeowners will pay a higher rate of property tax next year as a result of a vote being held this evening by Dublin City Council.

Councillors are expected to vote to remove a 15% discount on the tax for the first time in over a decade.

Deadly lightening strikes

3. Lightening strikes from monsoon storms in India this week have killed at least 33 people and injured dozens.

The deaths occurred in Bihar, in eastern India, during storms on Wednesday and Thursday, the local disaster management department statement said.

Felix Baumgartner dies

4. Daredevil Felix Baumgartner, most-famous for his 2012 jump from the top of Earth’s atmosphere, has died after an accident in Italy.

The 56-year-old athlete lost control of a paraglider in the north of Italy yesterday afternoon and crashed. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Syrian troops pull back

5. Syrian troops pulled out of the Druze heartland of Sweida overnight on the orders of the Islamist-led government, following days of deadly clashes that killed nearly 600 people, according to a war monitor.

HAP survey ‘wake-up call’

6. Just 32 homes where tenants can receive assistance payments were made available across 16 separate areas in June, according to a survey of the housing market.

Ber Grogan, head of the Simon Communities, said the results of its survey “must act as a wake-up call” for politicians.

Israel destroys Gaza’s only Catholic Church

7. Three people have been killed after Israel launched a strike on the only Catholic church in Gaza, whose parish members spoke to Pope Francis daily before his death.

Over 600 people, Christians and Muslims, had been sheltering within the church grounds, which had opened its doors at the beginning of the conflict in 2023.

England in Euro Semis

8. England’s Lionesses roared into the semi-final of the Women’s Euro 2025 last night after knocking out Sweden on penalties.

The match saw stunning drama after England managed to equalise from 2-nil down with ten minutes to go, and then hold their own for the extra-time.