The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LONGFORD: Policing of a number of different feuds in the Longford region is reaching breaking point as officers attempt to quell tensions between a number of gangs despite having just a handful of gardaí to police the area.

2. #GOLDEN YEARS: Retired women have 35% less income to live on compared to men on average, new research has revealed.

3. #BUDGET: Paschal Donohoe’s Budget 2020 is being drafted on the assumption of a no-deal Brexit, RTÉ has reported.

4. #HIGH COURT: The brother of Veronica Guerin has taken defamation action against Gemma O’Doherty.

5. #PIN OF THEIR COLLAR: Almost half of community groups say they have had to cut activities due to insurance costs.

6. #IFAC: The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council has said the government needs to be cautious with its upcoming Budget, be wary of Brexit, and not rely on corporation tax.

7. #UMBRELLA AT THE READY: It’s a rainy morning… and there’s a wet, wet few days ahead.

8. #NEW YORK: Eighteen years after the attacks, people are dying from 9/11 cancers.