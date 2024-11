GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Retailers before the courts

1. A number of Irish retailers are to appear before the courts for allegedly breaking sales pricing laws after an investigation by the consumer protection watchdog.

The breaches were discovered during online sweeps conducted by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) over the 2023-2024 winter sales season, including Black Friday and January sales.

Polls are open: Stay up to date with our Liveblog

2. After three weeks of campaigning and debates, the public today will have their say on who will make up the next Dáil Éireann.

Polling stations are open around the country and will close at 10pm, with an RTÉ exit poll due shortly after that. Keep up to date on the latest with our Liveblog.

Aid workers in Sudan

3. In today’s lead story, news correspondent Niall O’Connor reports from South Sudan and speaks to aid workers struggling to save lives at edge of the war-torn neighbour Sudan.

Niall’s account of his trip is moving, giving a detailed version of the heartbreaking events and scenes that he came across during the journey. He speaks to Chaplain, a former refugee who now manages Goal’s response in Renk.

Wait? What is the election?

4. The country goes to the polls today and thousands will cast their vote in the 2024 general election. It’s crucial that you get to have your say on who will lead the country in the next government.

The process itself is pretty simple and senior reporter Nicky Ryan has detailed everything you need to know.

Okay then. How does my vote work?

5. No excuses – we have a podcast for everything. Catch up and learn how Ireland’s voting system works by listening to this interview with Virgin Media’s Political Correspondent Gavan Reilly from June.

Fine. Who do I vote for?

6. We can’t tell you who to vote for – but we can help you make your decision through our candidate database. Read how every candidate answered our questions, see who is contesting your constituency and find out what parties are in your area.

Train madness

7. A signalling issue impacted rail services last night, suspending and delaying all Dart services and train services on the Northern line, twice.

Delays of up to 103 minutes were on DART services and of up to 87 minutes on Northern Commuter services. Issues have since been resolved.

Woman dies in Laois crash

8. An elderly woman died in a road traffic collision in Co Laois yesterday afternoon. Gardaí and emergency services arrived at the scene of the fatal crash, which happened on the M7 at Borris-in-Ossory.

The collision, involving two cars, occurred at around 4.15pm at Junction 21 of the M7 eastbound. Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

Coast Guard industrial action

9. Technicians working on the Coast Guard helicopter fleet have voted overwhelmingly in a survey that they would consider industrial action, The Journal has learned.

It is understood that 87% of those who participated in the survey said that they would favour industrial action. The vote is not a vote for strike action as such but instead is a survey of members.