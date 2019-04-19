This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Good Friday

Here’s all the news you need to know this Friday morning.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 19 Apr 2019, 8:57 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Tatiana Bralnina
Image: Shutterstock/Tatiana Bralnina

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up.

1. #DERRY A 29 year-old journalist, Lyra McKee, has been shot dead following rioting in the Creggan area of Derry last night.

2. #ATM THEFTS Four ATMs have been stolen overnight, two the Republic of Ireland and two more in Northern Ireland.

3. #VULTURE FUNDS Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has told TheJournal.ie that he didn’t know his mortgage could be sold on by his bank when he took it out.

4. #EARLY ASSESSMENT Hundreds of children on HSE waiting lists are facing long delays to receive vital early assessments or therapy for their disabilities.

5. #HOUSING A 235-bed student housing complex has been given the go ahead in Dublin in what locals are calling “a kick in the teeth” for the community.

6. #FATAL RTC A man in his 60s has died following in a fatal car collision in Co Clare yesterday. 

7. #SOUTH AFRICA 13 people have been killed after the roof of a church collapsed near Durban, South Africa.

8. #CANADA Three world-renowned professional mountaineers are missing and presumed dead after an avalanche struck a western Canadian summit.

9. #WEATHER It will be mostly dry and warm across the country today, with hazy sunshine developing in many areas with afternoon temperatures of 18 to 22 or possibly 23 degrees Celsius.

