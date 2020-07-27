The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #BACK TO SCHOOL: The Government is set to announce plans that will allow schools across the country to return next month, following a meeting of Cabinet today.
2. #COVID-19: The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus globally has passed 16 million, according to a latest tally by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.
3. #ACCOUNTS: Ryanair has announced a loss of €185 million euro for the first quarter of the year, which has been described as the “most challenging” in the company’s history.
4. #NEW MARKET: Dublin City Council plans to issue a tender to a private operator for the future management of the redeveloped Fruit & Vegetable Market in Smithfield.
5. #BLANCHARDSTOWN: A man in his 40s is set to appear in court in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in his 70s in north Dublin on Saturday morning.
6. #SEXUAL VIOLENCE: Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris will meet with the National Women’s Council’s advisory committee today about tackling sexual harassment and sexual violence in third-level education.
7. #FATAL COLLISION: A man in his 20s has been killed following a road crash near Kells in Co Meath last night.
8. #UK: The British government is to ask overweight people to lose five pounds to save the NHS money and help lower the risk of dying from coronavirus.
