Monday 27 July, 2020
The 8 at 8: Monday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 27 Jul 2020, 7:50 AM
49 minutes ago 3,728 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Oliver Hoffmann
Image: Shutterstock/Oliver Hoffmann

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BACK TO SCHOOL: The Government is set to announce plans that will allow schools across the country to return next month, following a meeting of Cabinet today. 

2. #COVID-19: The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus globally has passed 16 million, according to a latest tally by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

3. #ACCOUNTS: Ryanair has announced a loss of €185 million euro for the first quarter of the year, which has been described as the “most challenging” in the company’s history.

4. #NEW MARKET: Dublin City Council plans to issue a tender to a private operator for the future management of the redeveloped Fruit & Vegetable Market in Smithfield.

5.  #BLANCHARDSTOWN: A man in his 40s is set to appear in court in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in his 70s in north Dublin on Saturday morning.

6. #SEXUAL VIOLENCE: Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris will meet with the National Women’s Council’s advisory committee today about tackling sexual harassment and sexual violence in third-level education.

7. #FATAL COLLISION: A man in his 20s has been killed following a road crash near Kells in Co Meath last night.

8. #UK: The British government is to ask overweight people to lose five pounds to save the NHS money and help lower the risk of dying from coronavirus.

