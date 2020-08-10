This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 10 August, 2020
The 9 at 9: Monday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Conor McCrave Monday 10 Aug 2020, 8:53 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Tatyana Aksenova
Image: Shutterstock/Tatyana Aksenova

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #AIR CORPS A whistleblower from the Irish Air Corps has said he is still waiting on documents relating to his case to be released by the State despite winning a Supreme Court battle for access to the files over one year ago. 

2. #MEAT Trade union SIPTU and representatives of Meat Industry Ireland will meet in Dublin this morning where concerns over the recent outbreak of Covid-19 in meat factories, and the impact on staff, will be top of the agenda. 

3. #STUDY A team of researchers at NUI Galway is asking swimmers and surfers to take part in a project to find out if they have picked up superbugs from the water.

4. #BOOZE Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said there will be no extension to the deadline for retailers to separate out alcohol products in their shops, and no plans to provide financial assistance to support them in complying with the regulations.

5. #HONG KONG Pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai was arrested and led in handcuffs through his newspaper office as police raided the building, part of a sweeping crackdown on dissent since China imposed a security law on the city.

6. #COVID Health officials have confirmed a further 68 cases of coronavirus in Ireland, with no new deaths reported.

7. #ELECTIONS Belarus police and protesters have clashed after a presidential election in which the country’s longtime leader sought a sixth term despite rising discontent with his authoritarian rule.

8. #BLAME Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has criticised what he sees as a growing attempt to blame various groups for the spread of Covid-19.

9. #WEATHER A cloudy but warm day is in store for much of the country. Showers creeping in over Leinster and Ulster later in the day and temperatures reaching 24C in some place. 

