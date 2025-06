GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Carlow shooting

1. Gardaí are continuing to investigate after one man died in an incident at a shopping centre in Carlow during which shots were fired

Russia-Ukraine talks

2. Russian and Ukrainian officials will meet in Istanbul today to exchange proposals on how to end the war, just one day after Ukraine struck dozens of Russian strategic bombers at airbases deep inside Russian territory

Polish presidential elections

3. Conservative nationalist Karol Nawrocki has won Poland’s weekend presidential runoff election, according to the final vote count

Advertisement

Weather warnings

4. Met Éireann has issued a weather warning for three counties with “heavy rain” with “very strong” gusty winds to hit later today

Colorado attack

5. Eight people were injured in the US state of Colorado yesterday when a man used a makeshift flamethrower to attack demonstrators as they demanded the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza

Ireland hit by US trade war

6. Former senior Trump official Mick Mulvaney has said that Ireland will likely become collateral damage in Donald Trump’s efforts to “put America first” – but it’s nothing personal

Woman dies at Cork marathon

7. A 24-year-old woman who died after becoming unwell at the finish line of the Cork City Marathon has been named as Ellen Cassidy

Criminals and victims

8. The government wants to massively increase the number of meetings between criminals and the victims of their crimes in a bid to repair the harm caused by offenders

University rankings

9. Three-quarters of Irish universities have fallen in global rankings, but Trinity College Dublin is still rated the best in the country