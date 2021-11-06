The 9 at 9: Saturday

GOOD MORNING.

1. PPE problems

In our main story today, Stephen McDermott reports that HSE auditors warned the health service last year that it had limited ability to ensure that already-paid for PPE orders were being delivered in full.

An audit report released to The Journal’s investigative platform Noteworthy under the Freedom of Information Act found there was a risk that the HSE “may not receive the correct quantities and types of PPE” because of problems with the process whereby goods were marked as having been received at a Dublin warehouse.

2. Astroworld

Eight people have died and dozens have been injured at a music festival in Houston, Texas.

Authorities confirmed that the people had passed away at the festival, which had been organised by rapper Travis Scott.

3. Taiwan

A Taiwan official has urged the Irish Government to reopen its representative office in Taipei in an effort to strengthen relations amid growing tensions in the South China Sea.

Ireland’s representative office in Taipei closed in 2012, cited at the time as being due to austerity measures. The Institute for Trade and Investment opened in 1989 and undertook a range of activities from consular assistance to trade promotion.

4. Climate march

Protesters are set to take to the streets in Glasgow, London and other cities in the UK and around the world to demand action on climate change.

In Glasgow, where the crucial UN summit is taking place, about 50,000 people are expected to march through the city centre as part of the Cop26 Coalition’s global day of action for climate justice.

5. Finglas

A man has been charged in relation to the death of a woman in Finglas, north Dublin. The woman’s body was discovered in a fifth floor apartment on Thursday morning.

6. Sick as a…hyena

Two hyenas at the Denver Zoo have tested positive for the coronavirus, the first confirmed cases among the animals worldwide, a national veterinary laboratory has announced.

7. Cork city

Gardaí have arrested two people after a man was found with critical head injuries after a disturbance in the city.

Gardaí at Mayfield are appealing for witnesses following the serious assault incident last night shortly before 9pm.

8. Mr Spicebag

Ever think of writing a book? Freddie ALexander did and it ended up being about a man called Mr Spicebag. Read how it came to fruition here.

9. Weather

It’s not going to be great but it’s not going to be horrible either. Met Éireann is predicting scattered showers nationwide but temperatures could reach as high as 14 degrees, the forecasters predicted. You can find the full forecast here.