The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS: The first case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland in a man who is belived to have travelled back from Italy.

2. #CORONAVIRUS: The HSE has said it is now working to identify people who may have come into close contact with the man, who is from the east of the country.

3. #ON THE UP: A new opinion poll has seen a dramatic surge in support for Sinn Féin since the general election, putting the party 15 points aheads of its nearest rival.

4. #COMEBACK KID: Former US vice president Joe Biden notched up a resounding win in the South Carolina primary, reviving his White House bid.

5. #STORM JORGE: Thousands of homes were left without power during yesterday’s storm but all but 460 homes have now been reconnected.

6. #HOUSING CRISIS: The Department of Housing “utterly rejects” any suggestion there was anything “improper” with the homeless figures it published for December 2019.

7. #PARK LIFE: Dublin City Council says it’s ‘common sense’ not to enter public parks after dark but it has just made another open 24/7.

8. #DRUGS: Four people have been arrested in Dublin after the stop and search of a car, and subsequent search of a house, led to the discovery of €455,000 worth of cocaine and heroin.

9. #CAUTIONARY TALE: Israelis are due to vote tomorrow in a general election, the country’s third election in 12 months. (The Guardian)