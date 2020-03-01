This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 1 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s what you need to know on this Sunday morning.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 1 Mar 2020, 8:47 AM
18 minutes ago 1,753 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5028094
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS: The first case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland in a man who is belived to have travelled back from Italy. 

2. #CORONAVIRUS: The HSE has said it is now working to identify people who may have come into close contact with the man, who is from the east of the country.

3. #ON THE UP: A new opinion poll  has seen a dramatic surge in support for Sinn Féin since the general election, putting the party 15 points aheads of its nearest rival.

4. #COMEBACK KID: Former US vice president Joe Biden notched up a resounding win in the South Carolina primary, reviving his White House bid.

5. #STORM JORGE: Thousands of homes were left without power during yesterday’s storm but all but 460 homes have now been reconnected

6. #HOUSING CRISIS: The Department of Housing “utterly rejects” any suggestion there was anything “improper” with the homeless figures it published for December 2019.

7. #PARK LIFE: Dublin City Council says it’s ‘common sense’ not to enter public parks after dark but it has just made another open 24/7.

8. #DRUGS: Four people have been arrested in Dublin after the stop and search of a car, and subsequent search of a house, led to the discovery of €455,000 worth of cocaine and heroin.

9. #CAUTIONARY TALE: Israelis are due to vote tomorrow in a general election, the country’s third election in 12 months. (The Guardian)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie