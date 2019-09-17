This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 17 September, 2019
The 9 at 9: Tuesday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 17 Sep 2019, 8:53 AM
EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CLIMATE Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has made a number of green-policy demands ahead of Budget 2020.

2. #DELAYS Commuters in Dublin are facing delays this morning due to a technical fault on the Luas Red Line.

3. #THE NORTH A senior negotiator of the Good Friday Agreement has claimed the DUP and Sinn Féin put the peace deal under “grave pressure” for years, long before Brexit became a threat. 

4. #APPLE Apple and the Irish State will begin its appeal in European Courts today over the €14.3 billion which Europe has said is owed by the tech giant to the country. 

5. #FARMERS A Central Bank report has today claimed one in three farms are classified as economically vulnerable and are in serious trouble over Brexit. 

6. #NOT FUNNY Saturday Night Live has rescinded its invitation to a cast member who posted a video last year in which he used a racial slur for Chinese people and mocked Asians trying to learn English.

7. #PLOUGH ON The National Ploughing Championships get under way today when 1,700 exhibitors – many fronted by famous faces – will set up shop for the 300,000 spectators arriving over the coming days.   

8. #PROTESTS ABP Food Group has confirmed that it has laid off 355 staff temporarily at its plant in Co Tipperary as a result of the ongoing beef dispute. 

9. #BORIS Hearings are set to take place in the UK Supreme Court today over Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament earlier this month. 

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

