The 9 at 9: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CLIMATE Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has made a number of green-policy demands ahead of Budget 2020.

2. #DELAYS Commuters in Dublin are facing delays this morning due to a technical fault on the Luas Red Line.

3. #THE NORTH A senior negotiator of the Good Friday Agreement has claimed the DUP and Sinn Féin put the peace deal under “grave pressure” for years, long before Brexit became a threat.

4. #APPLE Apple and the Irish State will begin its appeal in European Courts today over the €14.3 billion which Europe has said is owed by the tech giant to the country.

5. #FARMERS A Central Bank report has today claimed one in three farms are classified as economically vulnerable and are in serious trouble over Brexit.

6. #NOT FUNNY Saturday Night Live has rescinded its invitation to a cast member who posted a video last year in which he used a racial slur for Chinese people and mocked Asians trying to learn English.

7. #PLOUGH ON The National Ploughing Championships get under way today when 1,700 exhibitors – many fronted by famous faces – will set up shop for the 300,000 spectators arriving over the coming days.



8. #PROTESTS ABP Food Group has confirmed that it has laid off 355 staff temporarily at its plant in Co Tipperary as a result of the ongoing beef dispute.

9. #BORIS Hearings are set to take place in the UK Supreme Court today over Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament earlier this month.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.