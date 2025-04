GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.

US tariffs

1. The government is bracing for the fallout from Donald Trump’s expected sweeping tariff announcement tomorrow, with Tánaiste Simon Harris bringing a memo to Cabinet this morning detailing the potential economic impact for Ireland

Local Property Tax freeze

2. Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will seek Cabinet approval to amend the charging mechanism for Local Property Tax today.

The changes will seek to ensure that seven in ten properties do not move up to a higher rate later this year, which would significantly increase the amount of tax they pay

Advertisement

Myanmar earthquake

3. Myanmar will hold a minute of silence today in tribute to victims of a catastrophic earthquake that has killed more than 2,000 people

Airstrikes in Lebanon

4. Three people were killed and a further seven have been left injured in the wake of airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs, the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) has confirmed

Junior housing ministers

5. Three junior housing ministers have yet to be formally given their ministerial powers, despite being appointed to their new roles three months ago

Cost-of-living crisis

6. Over half of low-income households have engaged in “risky” financial behaviour in order to cope with the cost-of-living crisis

Pfizer taxes

7. Irish corporate entities helped American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer reduce its global tax bill, a US investigation has said

Le Pen conviction

8. French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has called a court’s decision to ban her from running for office after her conviction over a fake jobs scheme a “political decision” and vowed to appeal the move “as quickly as possible”