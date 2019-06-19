The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SAFETY CRISIS The master of the Rotunda Hospital has urged Simon Harris to approve funding for a new hospital wing to minimise “further patient safety incidents”.

2. #MALI Dozens of people have been killed in attacks on two ethnic Dogon villages in central Mali, a day before the government votes on whether to send elite members of the Defence Forces into the country.

3. #2020 VISION Donald Trump has officially launched his campaign for a second term in the White House at a rally in the south-eastern state of Florida.

4. #UNIVERSITY RANKINGS Three of Ireland’s eight universities have remained outside the top 100 in the global universities ranking system, with crowded classes and limited research capacity among the factors being blamed.

5. #NEW LEADER British Conservative MPs will vote again today to reduce to three the number of candidates who could lead the party and become the country’s next Prime Minister.

6. #REFUGEES The number of people fleeing war, persecution and conflict has risen to more than 70 million for the first time ever, according to a new UN report.

7. #PASSPORTS Over half a million people have applied for Irish passports since the start of the year.

8. #RED RASH Concerns have been raised that a new disease may be affecting Irish salmon, after some fish returned to Irish rivers with signs of bleeding and skin ulceration.

