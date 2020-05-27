The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NURSING HOMES: A series of correspondence between Nursing Homes Ireland and the Department of Health since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis has been published.

2. #JOHNSON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be questioned by senior MPs over the coronavirus crisis today as calls for his key adviser to resign over his travel continue to grow.

3. #TRUMP: Twitter has flagged tweets from US President Donald Trump with a fact-check warning.

4. #COVID: Ministers will be briefed by Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan at government buildings today about the fight against Covid-19, RTÉ has reported.

5. #MISSING: Gardaí are “extremely concerned about the welfare” of a 14-year-old girl who has been missing from Dublin since last week.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

6. #FIRED: Four Minneapolis police officers officers who were involved in the arrest of a black man who died in police custody have been fired.

7. #UNIVERSITY: Cork Institute of Technology and Institute of Technology Tralee are to join together to become the Munster Technological University (MTU).

8. #THEFT: Gardaí are investigating the latest theft of a car’s catalytic converter in Dublin as they attempt to track down a gang suspected of carrying out dozens of similar crimes.