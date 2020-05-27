This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 27 May, 2020
The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 27 May 2020, 7:45 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Efetova Anna
Image: Shutterstock/Efetova Anna

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NURSING HOMES: A series of correspondence between Nursing Homes Ireland and the Department of Health since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis has been published

2. #JOHNSON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be questioned by senior MPs over the coronavirus crisis today as calls for his key adviser to resign over his travel continue to grow.

3. #TRUMP: Twitter has flagged tweets from US President Donald Trump with a fact-check warning.

4. #COVID: Ministers will be briefed by Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan at government buildings today about the fight against Covid-19, RTÉ has reported.

5. #MISSING: Gardaí are “extremely concerned about the welfare” of a 14-year-old girl who has been missing from Dublin since last week.

6. #FIRED: Four Minneapolis police officers officers who were involved in the arrest of a black man who died in police custody have been fired.

7. #UNIVERSITY: Cork Institute of Technology and Institute of Technology Tralee are to join together to become the Munster Technological University (MTU). 

8. #THEFT: Gardaí are investigating the latest theft of a car’s catalytic converter in Dublin as they attempt to track down a gang suspected of carrying out dozens of similar crimes. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

