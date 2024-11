A CAMPAIGN GROUP for the victims of the Stardust nightclub fire has recognised the “real pain” caused by survivor Antoinette Keegan’s announcement that she would run as a candidate for the far-right National Party, a decision she has since reversed.

“The past few days have been deeply challenging for us, the families of those lost in the Stardust fire,” the Justice for Stardust 48 group said in a post on X.

“We recognise Antoinette’s error in judgement and acknowledge the real pain and distress this has caused. At the same time, we honour the tremendous work she and all the families have done.

“Their courage has been crucial in advancing our long and painful journey toward justice for those we loved and lost.

Advertisement

“We understand the real hurt this situation has caused among families, campaigners, and supporters of the Stardust 48.”

Keegan withdrew as an election candidate for the National Party yesterday, just days after announcing she would run, admitting it was “an error in judgement”.

She apologised to members of the public and said her principles did not align with the National Party.

Keegan and her late parents have been to the fore of the more than 40-year campaign for justice for the victims of the Stardust nightclub fire in 1981.

Her sisters Mary, 19, and Martina, 16, died after a fire broke out at a Valentine’s Day event.

In April, an inquest concluded that the 48 victims who died in the fire had been unlawfully killed, after which Taoiseach Simon Harris delivered a State apology to the families in the Dáil.