Poll: How are you finding the Brexit chaos?

BREXIT MEANS BREXIT – which also means absolute chaos.

Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement, negotiated over a period of two years between her officials and the EU, has been rejected for the third time in three months.

As her deal is defeated, the default leave date is now 12 April.

The EU has also basically said that a no deal scenario is now looking the most likely.

This has been rumbling on for two years now, so this morning we want to know: How are you finding the Brexit chaos?

