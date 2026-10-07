We want to hear your thoughts Shutterstock
The Daily Poll

How do you feel about the budget announcement?

The government announced the details of Budget 2027 on Tuesday.
10.37am, 7 Oct 2026
774
5

THE DETAILS OF Budget 2027 were announced on Tuesday.

While some promises came to fruition, other increases weren’t as generous as expected.

A box of cigarettes will surpass €20 for the first time, weekly social welfare payments will increase by €10 and there’s been another cut to college fees (though student union AMLÉ has said this “does not go far enough”).

From all the key takeaways, reactions and analysis, you can catch up on everything you need to know about the budget here.

With that, we are asking: How do you feel about the budget announcement?


Poll Results:

I'm disappointed (207)
I'm indifferent about it (98)
I'm happy with it (59)
I'm not sure (23)

Author
View 5 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
5 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    Good Morning
    The 9 at 9 Budget reaction, drug smuggling by drone and Israelis remember the 7 October attacks…
    2 hrs ago
    1.3k
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie