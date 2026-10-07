THE DETAILS OF Budget 2027 were announced on Tuesday.

While some promises came to fruition, other increases weren’t as generous as expected.

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A box of cigarettes will surpass €20 for the first time, weekly social welfare payments will increase by €10 and there’s been another cut to college fees (though student union AMLÉ has said this “does not go far enough”).

From all the key takeaways, reactions and analysis, you can catch up on everything you need to know about the budget here.

With that, we are asking: How do you feel about the budget announcement?

