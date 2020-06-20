Cannabis worth €5.54 million seized during routine profiling at Rosslare Europort

HERBAL CANNABIS WORTH an estimated €5.54 million has been seized by Revenue officers at Rosslare Europort.

Revenue officers made the seizure of the 277kg of herbal cannabis during routine profiling this morning.

The drugs, with an estimated value €5.54 million, were discovered when an unaccompanied trailer that had arrived into Rosslare from Bilbao in Spain was selected for examination.

The subsequent search, with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner, led to the discovery of the drugs concealed within a load of melons and oranges.

Investigations are ongoing.

These routine operations are part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting drug smuggling and shadow economy activity. Businesses or members of the public with any information can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.