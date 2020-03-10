The Irish government has issued a ‘do not travel’ warning for Italy. Stay with us for the latest developments.
THE DEPARTMENT OF Foreign Affairs has issued a ‘do not travel’ warning for the whole of Italy – the highest possible level of advisory.
It comes after the country’s prime minister Giuseppe Conte last night extended internal travel restrictions imposed in the north to the entire country last night.
Here are home, the North’s Public Health Agency is due to give an update on coronavirus cases this afternoon. The Department of Health in Dublin is also expected to give an update this evening.
Some more European-themed updates.
The Spanish government has said it is suspending air traffic from Italy for two weeks.
The Czech Republic has said it will close all schools until further notice, Slovakia has suspended church services and Poland has cancelled mass events all as part of efforts to stem the spread of Covid-19.
In an update from the Irish Pharmacy Union today, it has updated advice for people who feel they may have symptoms of Covid-19.
It says: “The IPU encourages people to have common non-prescription medications for cold, fever and allergies on hand.
“People who require medication on a regular basis should also ensure their prescriptions are up to date. We do not recommend, however, stockpiling medications in large quantities. This is completely unnecessary and could trigger drug shortages.”
In a separate update, we have details here of how people who attended a performance of the Blindboy Podcast in Clare last month have been required to self-isolate after it was confirmed that a person with the Covid-19 virus was also in the audience.
The HSE letter to those identified as close contacts of the confirmed case: “A case of Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) has been identified in a person who attended the Glór theatre on Saturday 29 February, 2020. As a result, you have been identified as a close contact of the case. To prevent the possible spread of infection, you are required to self-isolate until 14 March, 2020.”
My colleague Garreth MacNamee has details here of how Trinity College Dublin is effectively going into shutdown too.
It said in a statement: “A further measure which is being implemented from 1pm today is the closure of the Book of Kells exhibition and Old Library, the Science Gallery and the Douglas Hyde Gallery. Notices of these closures will be posted online and at the main entrances to the college.
“Both of these measures are being taken in the interests of the health and well-being of our students and staff and to decrease any potential impacts on the larger community.”
“The decisions are based on the concept of social distancing which has been recommended by many experts. Our goal is to decrease the number of instances that lead to students, staff, and visitors coming together in large groups in close proximity with each other.”
Another update from Europe.
Essentially, the European Parliament is shut down until further notice.
There’s been a lot of updates in very quick succession on Covid-19 in Ireland and beyond this afternoon.
There was bad news for Irish football fans hoping to see the team in the Euro 2020 playoff in Slovakia, with the football association there confirming the game will be played behind closed doors.
And, after the Irish government changed its advice to recommend not traveling to Italy, Ryanair said it would be cancelling all flights to and from the country from Friday night.
