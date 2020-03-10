THE DEPARTMENT OF Foreign Affairs has issued a ‘do not travel’ warning for the whole of Italy – the highest possible level of advisory.

It comes after the country’s prime minister Giuseppe Conte last night extended internal travel restrictions imposed in the north to the entire country last night.

Here are home, the North’s Public Health Agency is due to give an update on coronavirus cases this afternoon. The Department of Health in Dublin is also expected to give an update this evening.

More on today’s major developments: