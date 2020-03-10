This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 10 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Liveblog

15,825 Views 10 Comments
Share

THE DEPARTMENT OF Foreign Affairs has issued a ‘do not travel’ warning for the whole of Italy – the highest possible level of advisory.

It comes after the country’s prime minister Giuseppe Conte last night extended internal travel restrictions imposed in the north to the entire country last night. 

Here are home, the North’s Public Health Agency is due to give an update on coronavirus cases this afternoon. The Department of Health in Dublin is also expected to give an update this evening. 

More on today’s major developments: 

estonia-narva-covid-19-border-check An Estonian border guard checking the temperature of a traveller at a border crossing with Russia. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Some more European-themed updates.

The Spanish government has said it is suspending air traffic from Italy for two weeks.

The Czech Republic has said it will close all schools until further notice, Slovakia has suspended church services and Poland has cancelled mass events all as part of efforts to stem the spread of Covid-19.

In an update from the Irish Pharmacy Union today, it has updated advice for people who feel they may have symptoms of Covid-19.

It says: “The IPU encourages people to have common non-prescription medications for cold, fever and allergies on hand.

“People who require medication on a regular basis should also ensure their prescriptions are up to date. We do not recommend, however, stockpiling medications in large quantities. This is completely unnecessary and could trigger drug shortages.”

As the country begins to get to grips with the scale of the coronavirus, it can sometimes be difficult to cut through the misinformation, noise and confusion to access clear, up-to-date facts. 

TheJournal.ie‘s coronavirus newsletter does just that. 

You can find more details on how to sign up for it here.

Today’s edition written by Nicky Ryan can be found here

newsletter

blindboy-boatclub-mural Source: PA Images

In a separate update, we have details here of how people who attended a performance of the Blindboy Podcast in Clare last month have been required to self-isolate after it was confirmed that a person with the Covid-19 virus was also in the audience.

The HSE letter to those identified as close contacts of the confirmed case: “A case of Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) has been identified in a person who attended the Glór theatre on Saturday 29 February, 2020. As a result, you have been identified as a close contact of the case. To prevent the possible spread of infection, you are required to self-isolate until 14 March, 2020.”

My colleague Garreth MacNamee has details here of how Trinity College Dublin is effectively going into shutdown too. 

It said in a statement: “A further measure which is being implemented from 1pm today is the closure of the Book of Kells exhibition and Old Library, the Science Gallery and the Douglas Hyde Gallery. Notices of these closures will be posted online and at the main entrances to the college.

“Both of these measures are being taken in the interests of the health and well-being of our students and staff and to decrease any potential impacts on the larger community.”

“The decisions are based on the concept of social distancing which has been recommended by many experts. Our goal is to decrease the number of instances that lead to students, staff, and visitors coming together in large groups in close proximity with each other.”

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
@DaraghBroph
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie