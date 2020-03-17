Over 220 cases in Ireland and further travel restrictions in Europe: Today's main Covid-19 points

YESTERDAY, THERE WERE 54 new cases of Covid-19 announced in the Republic of Ireland.

There are now 223 confirmed cases in the Republic. Seven new cases were announced in Northern Ireland yesterday bringing the total number there to 52.

This means there are 275 confirmed cases on the island of Ireland.

The number of deaths associated with Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland is still two.

Elsewhere around the world, British prime minister Boris Johnson urged people to avoid non-essential contact and all unnecessary travel.

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

There are now 223 coronavirus cases in the Republic, up from 169 on Sunday.

41 of yesterday’s 54 new cases are associated with the east of Ireland.

Dr Tony Holohan said early modelling indicates we should expect 78 new cases today, 109 cases on Wednesday and a daily number of 355 cases by Sunday.

There are now five hospital sites around the country providing testing, with more expected this week.

The government expects around 15,000 cases in Ireland by the end of the month.

Emergency legislation will be published by the government today to give it powers including prohibiting some events and mass gatherings, imposing travel restrictions, and detaining and isolating people who are possible sources of Covid-19 if they don’t submit to self-isolation.

A massive recruitment drive is set to begin today across the Irish health service.

Croke Park is to be turned into a Covid-19 testing facility, residents around the stadium have been told.

Gardaí have showcased a number of cars it has hired to enforce its fleet of vehicles in the wake of the outbreak.

Trinity College Dublin students who are living on campus were ordered to leave their accommodations due to the Covid-19 outbreak. There are “at least” eight confirmed cases in the college.

Just Eat has said it will have contactless payments and contactless delivery on its orders from now on to abide by HSE recommendations for social distancing.

In international coronavirus news: