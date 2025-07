DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE has presented a plaque to a lorry driver whose “quick actions” assisted in rescuing people from a fire last week.

Three people were hospitalised after a fire broke out in a building on Granby Row in Co Dublin Tuesday, 24 June.

Chief Fire Officer Dennis Keeley presents Tomasz Zareba with the plaque Dublin Fire Brigade Dublin Fire Brigade

Dublin Fire Brigade responded to reports of the fire at around 8.15am and on arrival, found that there was a fire on the third floor of the four storey building.

Seven people were treated at the scene, with three being taken to hospital.

Six fire engines were sent to the incident, including a turntable ladder and emergency tender.

A video of the incident showed thick smoke billowing from the upstairs windows of the building.

In the video, a Eurospar vehicle was also seen backing in front of the building to help those inside, with one man seen jumping from a window to land on the lorry.

The man driving this vehicle was Tomasz Zareba, who was yesterday honoured by Dublin Fire Brigade for his “quick actions by positioning his delivery lorry to assist in the rescue of people from a fire”.

Tomaz met with some of the

Firefighter/Paramedics who were at the scene. pic.twitter.com/HU0z4qZJLE — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 1, 2025

He also met with some of the firefighters and paramedics who were at the scene last week.