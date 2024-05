EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #SIMON HARRIS The Taoiseach said people’s family homes should be out of bounds from protest after a group of anti-migrant protestors gathered at his home last night.

2. #LAST DAY Longstanding RTÉ broadcaster Bryan Dobson retired today from RTÉ after 37 years.

3. #DUNDALK A woman was hospitalised with “serious injuries” following an attack in Dundalk, Co Louth.

4. #AUGHRIM A man in his 30s who was arrested in connection with a “serious public order incident” in Aughrim, Co Wicklow that took place on 29 April has been released from Garda custody without charge.

5. #GAZA An Irish-Palestinian man who was trapped in Gaza for months said he is “delighted” to be returning to Ireland, but expressed deep sadness at the ongoing war there.