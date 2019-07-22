This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 22 July, 2019
The 9 at 9: Monday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Dominic McGrath Monday 22 Jul 2019, 8:48 AM
1 hour ago 3,388 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4734014
Image: nunging20/Shutterstock
Image: nunging20/Shutterstock

Updated 35 minutes ago

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #HOME HELP CARE: A total of 6,819 people are waiting for funding for home help hours, but the HSE continues to deny any cuts to the service.

2. #CHILDREN’S HOSPITALS: There are 47,255 children across Ireland waiting to see a specialist paediatrician for an outpatient appointment in the three hospitals of Children’s Health Ireland, according to new figures. 

3. #IRAN: The UK government is holding an emergency Cobra meeting to discuss the seizure on Friday of a British-flagged tanker near Iran.

4. #HONG KONG: Pro-democracy protesters have been assaulted in Hong Kong. Triad gangsters are being blamed for the attacks.  

5. #LOUTH: A man in his 20s remains in garda custody today after a car ploughed through crowds at a Dundalk graveyard.

6. #RECRUITMENT FREEZE: The HSE has said that a vacant post – a result of an ongoing recruitment freeze in sections of the service – is causing longer waiting times for physiotherapy patients. 

7. #DELIRA: Temperatures are set to climb above 20 degrees in many parts of the country today, with the north and east of the country set to bask in the heat over the next couple of days.

8. #CLAMPING: Only one third of the appeals made over clamping in Dublin city so far this year have been upheld, with over 23,000 vehicles clamped and only 6% of cases appealed.

9. #WHIRLPOOL: Whirpool will launch a recall of tumble dryers that have not yet been modified, as part of its long-running safety campaign. The recall will be rolled out in early August. 

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

