The 9 at 9: Monday

1. #HOME HELP CARE: A total of 6,819 people are waiting for funding for home help hours, but the HSE continues to deny any cuts to the service.

2. #CHILDREN’S HOSPITALS: There are 47,255 children across Ireland waiting to see a specialist paediatrician for an outpatient appointment in the three hospitals of Children’s Health Ireland, according to new figures.

3. #IRAN: The UK government is holding an emergency Cobra meeting to discuss the seizure on Friday of a British-flagged tanker near Iran.

4. #HONG KONG: Pro-democracy protesters have been assaulted in Hong Kong. Triad gangsters are being blamed for the attacks.

5. #LOUTH: A man in his 20s remains in garda custody today after a car ploughed through crowds at a Dundalk graveyard.

6. #RECRUITMENT FREEZE: The HSE has said that a vacant post – a result of an ongoing recruitment freeze in sections of the service – is causing longer waiting times for physiotherapy patients.

7. #DELIRA: Temperatures are set to climb above 20 degrees in many parts of the country today, with the north and east of the country set to bask in the heat over the next couple of days.

8. #CLAMPING: Only one third of the appeals made over clamping in Dublin city so far this year have been upheld, with over 23,000 vehicles clamped and only 6% of cases appealed.

9. #WHIRLPOOL: Whirpool will launch a recall of tumble dryers that have not yet been modified, as part of its long-running safety campaign. The recall will be rolled out in early August.

