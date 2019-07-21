This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Sunday 21 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Post pulled by the HSE as recruitment freeze goes on resulting in longer waiting times for patients

Experienced physiotherapists were told last week vacant positions offered out had now been cancelled.

By Sean Murray Sunday 21 Jul 2019, 9:30 PM
1 hour ago 4,112 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4731060
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Lighthunter
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Lighthunter

THE HSE HAS said that a vacant post – that isn’t being filled due to the ongoing recruitment freeze in sections of the service – is resulting in longer waiting times for patients seeking physiotherapy treatment. 

Some patients have had their appointments cancelled due to the ongoing impasse, which the freeze affecting positions all over the country. 

Last week, TheJournal.ie reported that the HSE sought out experienced physios from a panel to fill a vacant position in the west of Ireland but had then pulled due to the “controls” in place on recruitment. This also happened last week for physio posts in Leinster.

The freeze, which has been in operation since the end of March, is affecting prospective candidates in a variety of areas, such as physiotherapists, speech and language therapists and clerical workers.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has warned that patients were being put at risk due to the block in certain positions. “Before the ban, we had understaffing and overcrowding. Refusing to fill vacant posts is adding fuel to the flames,” it said.

The Galway Advertiser reported last month that almost 60 people are waiting up to 26 weeks treatment, with 11 waiting up to a year. At a meeting of the HSE’s Health Forum West, chief office of Community Healthcare West Tony Canavan told attendees that financial constraints were behind the delays in filling positions. 

Related Reads

18.07.19 HSE sought out experienced physios for vacant position ... then pulled job due to recruitment freeze
10.07.19 ‘Beyond a joke now’: People offered HSE jobs as far back as January still waiting due to recruitment ‘controls’
03.05.19 'It's a breach of basic decency': Opposition demands end to recruitment freeze in HSE

A spokesperson for HSE Community Healthcare West told TheJournal.ie: “People whose appointments have been cancelled have been informed. Patients with the highest clinical need will be offered an appointment in Galway city and other patients will be offered appointments when the post is replaced.

This vacant post is resulting in longer waiting times for patients. The service gap is being filled by higher working loads for existing staff. The post is not being filled by the use of agency staff.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie