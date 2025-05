CHILDREN’S HEALTH IRELAND (CHI) reached a “settlement” with its former CEO to retain her salary when taking over a new strategic role within the organisation, the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was told today.

Last year, Eilísh Hardiman, who had led CHI since it was established in 2018, took on another role, as “strategic programme director” in the organisation.

At the time of her new appointment, the CHI board said in a statement it was assigning Hardiman to a senior leadership role to “pursue and assure delivery on core policy and strategic provisions” which included “implementation of the National Model of Care for Paediatric Healthcare in Ireland, and optimising co-location benefits of the new hospital on a shared campus with St James’s Hospital”.

In his first appearance before the new committee, the Controller and Auditor General (C&AG) Seamus McCarthy told the committee that settlements typically have a non-disclosure clause in them, adding that CHI “was reluctant to make any disclosure in relation to either the fact or the content of that settlement”.

He said there is no further information in the financial statements on settlement.

The annual report for CHI in 2023 states the Chief Executive salary was €183,866.

‘Significant matter’

“I have further information but it is not for me to give it to the committee. I have drawn attention to the fact that it is there and it is really for Children’s Health Ireland to provide what further explanation it can give on the matter,” he said.

“A settlement in relation to any chief officer is a very significant matter and those that fund the organisation should be aware of it,” said the C&AG.

In correspondence circulated to committee members, a note in relation to CHI stated that “following a mediation process at the end of the previous CEO’s contract term, a settlement agreement was reached to appoint her to a new strategic director role within Children’s Health Ireland, at her existing remuneration level.

“The agreement also provided for a contribution to her legal costs. The settlement terms were sanctioned by the Department of Public Expenditure, National Development Plan Delivery and Reform.”

Fine Gael TD James Geoghegan asked if McCarthy would like to elaborate on the detail of the matter, however the C&AG said “it is not for me as the auditor to present additional detail”. He said the committee can choose to pursue the matter with the CHI when they appear before the PAC on 22 May.

Fine Gael TD Joe Neville said a settlement would typically indicate that somebody has moved on from a job, “but obviously this person was re-appointed within the same group to a different role”.

“When somebody keeps the same salary as the CEO, it would indicate that it should be a very senior role. If it is not, it obviously creates more questions. It is important that Mr McCarthy has raised it because, as he has said, when it is somebody in a very senior position, it has to be called out and questioned. Ultimately, they are big salaries and big responsibilities. Mediation agreements and sign-off need to be brought up in this context. I welcome that,” he said.

€250,000 loss due to late claims submission

Separately, the C&AG drew the committee members to another issue, where claims to the value of €250,000 from Children’s Health Ireland were rejected by private insurers, as they had not been submitted on time and were outside the required timeframe.

“That was a loss of potential income,” he said.

Geoghegan said he found it “shocking” that CHI lost a quarter of a million euro because it simply had not submitted the forms to the private insurer on time.

“In the context of the overall revenue of Children’s Health Ireland, that is a small amount. However, in the real world, a quarter of a million euro simply evaporated because the relevant forms were not submitted,” he said.

“This is really demoralising and bad,” he added, stating that the PAC must find out if the board was informed and what actions have subsequently been take to ensure that something like this does not happen again.

Fianna Fáil’s Seamus McGrath called the failure to submit the claims on time as a “catastrophic failure”.

“It is a quarter of a million euro. It does not appear liability is contested. It is purely on the basis of a claim not being lodged on time, which is unforgivable in many respects, given that €250,000 would provide a lot of health services,” said McGrath.

Arts Council and National Gallery

Speaking about the Arts Council failed IT project, the C&AG outlined the figures around the grants management system which had an original budget of €3 million and an expected delivery date of the end 2021.

“Work on the development of the system had cost €6.5 million to June 2024 when the project was discontinued. The overall loss of value in respect of the project to June 2024 is estimated at €5.3 million,” he said.

Minister Patrick O’Donovan has already expressed “deep concern” to the chairperson and director of the Arts Council over “all aspects of the project”. Members of the council are expected to appear before the PAC in the coming weeks.

The National Gallery was also a point of discussion, with McCarthy stating that an X-ray system purchased in 2017 at a cost of €125,000.

“The gallery had no suitable location in its premise to accommodate safe operation of the system,” he said, stating that the difficulty with the room was that because it was radiation equipment they needed lead lining of the room.

“They have not been able to find a room that would take the weight of the lead lining, which will obviously be additional expense to create the chamber the camera can be used in. In the meantime the camera is not being used,” he told the committee.

The two projects were embroiled in controversy in recent months over concerns over wastage of public funds.