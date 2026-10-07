Man (40s) in critical condition after being injured during attempted robbery of his e-scooter

A MAN IS in a critical condition in hospital after he was seriously injured during an attempted robbery of his e-scooter in Dundalk on Tuesday night.

The man, aged in his 40s, was approached by two other men in the Muirhevnamor area of Dundalk at around 8.30pm on Tuesday.

Gardaí said the two men attempted to take his e-scooter during the incident.

The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, where he remains in a critical condition.

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A man in his 30s was subsequently arrested and is being detained at a garda station in the region.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone who was in the Muirhevnamor area between 7pm and 9pm on Tuesday and may have video footage, including dash-cam footage.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Investigations are ongoing.”