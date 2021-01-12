Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, with Minister for Children Roderic O'Gorman and Minister of State Anne Rabbitte hold a live video link with survivors and stakeholders at Government Buildings ahead of today's press briefing. Source: Julien Behal Photography/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

A potter is busy making clay pots to earn his livelihood to support his family at a workplace located at the Kumhar Wara area of Karachi, Pakistan. Source: PPI/PA

#NO VIOLENCE: Donald Trump has said the prospect of impeachment is causing “tremendous anger” in the nation but that he wants “no violence”.

#DUTCH COURAGE: Border officials in the Netherlands have confiscated ham sandwiches and other food items from UK travellers due to post-Brexit rules.

#BOEING: Indonesian navy divers searching the ocean floor have recovered a black box from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board.

PARTING SHOT

Some good news. The first batch of the Moderna vaccine for Covid-19 arrived into Ireland this afternoon.

Source: DonnellyStephen/Twitter