Tuesday 12 January 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

A quick round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 12 Jan 2021, 8:57 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE TAOISEACH MIN O GORMAN SURVIVORS VIDEO LINK JB1 Taoiseach Micheál Martin, with Minister for Children Roderic O'Gorman and Minister of State Anne Rabbitte hold a live video link with survivors and stakeholders at Government Buildings ahead of today's press briefing. Source: Julien Behal Photography/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

pottery-factory-in-pakistan A potter is busy making clay pots to earn his livelihood to support his family at a workplace located at the Kumhar Wara area of Karachi, Pakistan. Source: PPI/PA

#NO VIOLENCE: Donald Trump has said the prospect of impeachment is causing “tremendous anger” in the nation but that he wants “no violence”.

#DUTCH COURAGE: Border officials in the Netherlands have confiscated ham sandwiches and other food items from UK travellers due to post-Brexit rules.

#BOEING: Indonesian navy divers searching the ocean floor have recovered a black box from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board.

PARTING SHOT 

Some good news. The first batch of the Moderna vaccine for Covid-19 arrived into Ireland this afternoon. 

Donnelly 1 Source: DonnellyStephen/Twitter

