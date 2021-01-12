Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Mother and Baby Home report, published today, found that at least 9,000 children died at the institutions.
- The remains of 42 infants buried at the site of the former Sean Ross Abbey in Roscrea, Co Tipperary have been located as part of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes.
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that religious organisations should make an apology to survivors of mother and baby homes and should also “make a contribution” towards a redress scheme.
- Cabinet agreed today that the Secretary-General in the Department of An Taoiseach Martin Fraser will be asked to examine leaking of details from the long-awaited final report on the Mother and Baby Homes.
- Fine Gael’s parliamentary party has unanimously agreed to readmit three senators who lost the whip over their attendance at the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner last year.
- All passengers arriving into Ireland will need a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before departure, Cabinet agreed today.
- Trade union Fórsa has accused several public service employers of “flouting” Covid-19 restrictions on workplace attendance, saying far too many public servants are being required to travel to work to perform roles that can be done remotely.
WORLD
#NO VIOLENCE: Donald Trump has said the prospect of impeachment is causing “tremendous anger” in the nation but that he wants “no violence”.
#DUTCH COURAGE: Border officials in the Netherlands have confiscated ham sandwiches and other food items from UK travellers due to post-Brexit rules.
#BOEING: Indonesian navy divers searching the ocean floor have recovered a black box from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PARTING SHOT
Some good news. The first batch of the Moderna vaccine for Covid-19 arrived into Ireland this afternoon.
COMMENTS