Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A new opinion poll showed some slight gains in popularity for Fianna Fáil and others, but a significant drop in popularity for Sinn Féin.
- The heartbroken family of Marie Downey (36), and her infant son Darragh, who both died at Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) last week, have “two special angels” watching over them, mourners were told at their funeral mass today.
- The FAI said it was taking steps to get to the bottom of recent revelations about the Association’s finances.
- Concerns were raised locally over plans to build 299 apartments in buildings up to nine storeys in height in Glasnevin, north Dublin.
- Five men arrested by specialist gardaí in relation to an apparent attempt on the life of a Hutch family member were all released without charge.
- Gardaí and Revenue raided a suspected cigarette and alcohol processing plant in Knockbridge, Louth.
- It was revealed that the NTA awarded a contract worth €3.6 million for the development of a new mobile ticketing app that’ll allow public transport users to purchase and have their tickets on their phone.
- The Irish Coast Guard is to lift its controversial ban on blue light and siren driving for some volunteers as it rolls out training.
- A local newspaper stated that it had made a complaint to gardaí after delivery workers for its rival damaged a bundle of its papers.
- Traffic restrictions kicked in this morning on the M7.
WORLD
#GAZA: Tens of thousands of Gazans gathered at the Israeli border to mark a year since protests and clashes erupted there, with three Palestinians being killed by Israeli fire.
#FRANCE: French ‘yellow vest’ demonstrators staged their 20th week of anti-government protests.
#NEW YORK: A New York county which declared a state of emergency over a measles outbreak is on the “right path” after administering hundreds of vaccinations in two days.
PARTING SHOT
Don’t forget! The clocks are going forward by one hour tonight. This means one less hour in bed (noooo), BUT also one extra hour of sunlight in the evening” (yaaaaay).
After a vote in the European Parliament during the week, we may be set to scrap the twice yearly practice of changing the clocks in the near future.
But the clocks most definitely ARE going forward tonight so do make sure to get a good sleep in you have to get up early tomorrow.
COMMENTS (1)