Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Border Communities Against Brexit holding protests on Old Belfast Road in Carrickcarnon on the northern side of the Irish border, between Newry and Dundalk. The day of protest is against a hard border in Ireland. Source: Niall Carson/PA Wire

WORLD

A protester with a flag seen throwing back a tear gas can fired by Israeli forces during clashes at the Israel-Gaza border. Source: Yousef Masoud/Zuma Press/PA Images

#GAZA: Tens of thousands of Gazans gathered at the Israeli border to mark a year since protests and clashes erupted there, with three Palestinians being killed by Israeli fire.

#FRANCE: French ‘yellow vest’ demonstrators staged their 20th week of anti-government protests.

#NEW YORK: A New York county which declared a state of emergency over a measles outbreak is on the “right path” after administering hundreds of vaccinations in two days.

PARTING SHOT

Don’t forget! The clocks are going forward by one hour tonight. This means one less hour in bed (noooo), BUT also one extra hour of sunlight in the evening” (yaaaaay).

After a vote in the European Parliament during the week, we may be set to scrap the twice yearly practice of changing the clocks in the near future.

But the clocks most definitely ARE going forward tonight so do make sure to get a good sleep in you have to get up early tomorrow.