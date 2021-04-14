Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Ireland is to receive over 500,000 additional doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine over the next three months as part of a wider EU agreement.
- A decision on whether to space out the doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be made within the week, according to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.
- Inquests must be carried out into all deaths at mother and baby homes and similar inquisitions, the Oireachtas Children’s Committee heard.
- People aged 65 to 69 will be able to register to get the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from 10am tomorrow, either online or by phone.
- An Bord Pleanala gave the green light to contentious plans for a 297 unit shared co-living scheme on the site of Phibsborough shopping centre.
- The Department of Finance warned that it is too soon to predict the long-term impact of Covid-19 on the economy.
- Paypal is planning to relocate 131 jobs based in Ireland overseas, it emerged today – with the affected staff to be given the option to retrain or apply for other PayPal roles.
- The Data Protection Commission launched an inquiry into Facebook over the recent data breach impacting 533 million people, including some 1.5 million Irish-based Facebook users.
- The President of the High Court ruled that a General Practitioner who allegedly told a patient that the Covid-19 pandemic is “a hoax” should be temporarily suspended from practising medicine.
WORLD
#DENMARK: The Danish Health Authority has announced that it will no longer use the AstraZeneca vaccine, in a European first.
#KIM POTTER: The former police officer who shot dead 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright in a Minneapolis suburb after appearing to mistake her gun for her Taser was arrested today and will face manslaughter charges, officials said.
#MADOFF: Bernie Madoff, who was serving a 150-year prison sentence in the United States for running the world’s largest Ponzi scheme, has died.
PARTING SHOT
A Springer Spaniel puppy had to be saved by mountain rescuers after falling 300ft down a waterfall in Scotland today.
The fifteen-month-old slipped his lead and then dropped below the main path into the Grey Mares Tail waterfall.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
A lesson for all puppies, don’t go chasing waterfalls.
+++Louis the Springer Rescued after falling 300 feet+++ Today the team rescued a springer pup that had fallen 300 feet and was stuck on a ledge... technical lower to the pup and raised to safety!@AnnanEskdPolice @DGWGO @ScottishMR @DGStandard pic.twitter.com/NBTvE1qUlE— Moffat MRT (@MoffatMRT) April 14, 2021
COMMENTS