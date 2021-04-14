#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 14 April 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 14 Apr 2021, 9:02 PM
43 minutes ago 1,361 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5410009

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Good weather 004 Members of the public enjoying the sun and relaxing in St. Stephen's Green, Dublin today. Source: RollingNews.ie

  • Ireland is to receive over 500,000 additional doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine over the next three months as part of a wider EU agreement. 
  • A decision on whether to space out the doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be made within the week, according to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.
  • Inquests must be carried out into all deaths at mother and baby homes and similar inquisitions, the Oireachtas Children’s Committee heard.
  • People aged 65 to 69 will be able to register to get the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from 10am tomorrow, either online or by phone.
  • An Bord Pleanala gave the green light to contentious plans for a 297 unit shared co-living scheme on the site of Phibsborough shopping centre.
  • The Department of Finance warned that it is too soon to predict the long-term impact of Covid-19 on the economy.
  • Paypal is planning to relocate 131 jobs based in Ireland overseas, it emerged today – with the affected staff to be given the option to retrain or apply for other PayPal roles.
  • The Data Protection Commission launched an inquiry into Facebook over the recent data breach impacting 533 million people, including some 1.5 million Irish-based Facebook users. 
  • The President of the High Court ruled that a General Practitioner who allegedly told a patient that the Covid-19 pandemic is “a hoax” should be temporarily suspended from practising medicine.

WORLD

biden-address-on-afghanistan President Joe Biden announced it's time to end America's longest war with the unconditional withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan Source: AP/Pool/ABACA

#DENMARK: The Danish Health Authority has announced that it will no longer use the AstraZeneca vaccine, in a European first. 

#KIM POTTER: The former police officer who shot dead 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright in a Minneapolis suburb after appearing to mistake her gun for her Taser was arrested today and will face manslaughter charges, officials said.

#MADOFF: Bernie Madoff, who was serving a 150-year prison sentence in the United States for running the world’s largest Ponzi scheme, has died.

PARTING SHOT 

A Springer Spaniel puppy had to be saved by mountain rescuers after falling 300ft down a waterfall in Scotland today. 

The fifteen-month-old slipped his lead and then dropped below the main path into the Grey Mares Tail waterfall.

A lesson for all puppies, don’t go chasing waterfalls. 

