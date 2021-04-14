Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Members of the public enjoying the sun and relaxing in St. Stephen's Green, Dublin today. Source: RollingNews.ie

WORLD

President Joe Biden announced it's time to end America's longest war with the unconditional withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan Source: AP/Pool/ABACA

#DENMARK: The Danish Health Authority has announced that it will no longer use the AstraZeneca vaccine, in a European first.

#KIM POTTER: The former police officer who shot dead 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright in a Minneapolis suburb after appearing to mistake her gun for her Taser was arrested today and will face manslaughter charges, officials said.

#MADOFF: Bernie Madoff, who was serving a 150-year prison sentence in the United States for running the world’s largest Ponzi scheme, has died.

PARTING SHOT

A Springer Spaniel puppy had to be saved by mountain rescuers after falling 300ft down a waterfall in Scotland today.

The fifteen-month-old slipped his lead and then dropped below the main path into the Grey Mares Tail waterfall.

A lesson for all puppies, don’t go chasing waterfalls.