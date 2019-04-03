Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sport Ireland's John Treacy and Kieran Mulvey arriving at Leinster House today for their Oireachtas Committee hearing. Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A packed House of Commons earlier today Source: House of Commons/PA Images

#BREXIT: Ministers resigned as Theresa May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn sat down to discuss the way forward with Brexit.

#INVESTIGATION: A video emerged of British soldiers shown shooting at a Jeremy Corbyn target.

#NO VERDICT: A jury failed to reach a verdict in the case of David Duckenfield, the former police commander at Hillsborough facing manslaughter charges.

PARTING SHOT

The Financial Times has reached 1 million paid subscribers to its content.

To congratulate the publication, Google sent a cake.

It didn’t go down well with this worker at the FT, anyway.