Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The former boss of CervicalCheck has said Simon Harris was warned that offering extra smear tests could cause delays.
- Local Property Tax changes are to be deferred for one year. Here’s an explainer on what that means.
- Defence Forces personnel due to return to Ireland after six months abroad face a delay which has been described as “unacceptable”.
- A garda faces dismissal over his alleged involvement in a video of a sexual nature that was posted online.
- A man in his 20s was arrested over a shooting incident outside a school in west Dublin.
- A masked gang attacked a cancer patient with a hammer in front of his family during a burglary.
- Sport Ireland faced questions from an Oireachtas Committee over the FAI and the €100k loan from John Delaney.
- The Mr Moonlight trial heard that murder accused Pat Quirke went around Mary Lowry’s farm “as if he owned the place“.
- Plans for Dublin’s 5km Liffey cycle route have been unveiled.
- Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said he wouldn’t mind if his mortgage was held by a vulture fund.
INTERNATIONAL
#BREXIT: Ministers resigned as Theresa May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn sat down to discuss the way forward with Brexit.
#INVESTIGATION: A video emerged of British soldiers shown shooting at a Jeremy Corbyn target.
#NO VERDICT: A jury failed to reach a verdict in the case of David Duckenfield, the former police commander at Hillsborough facing manslaughter charges.
PARTING SHOT
The Financial Times has reached 1 million paid subscribers to its content.
To congratulate the publication, Google sent a cake.
It didn’t go down well with this worker at the FT, anyway.
