Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Flowers left at the status of Phil Lynott in Dublin in honour of his mother Philomena, who has died aged 88. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

A protester gestures after clashes with riot police during a massive demonstration outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong today. Source: AP/PA Images

#BREXIT: Prominent Brexiteer Boris Johnson launched his campaign bid to become the leader of the Tory party and the next British Prime Minister.

#FRANCE: French far-right leader Marine Le Pen was ordered to stand trial in France for sharing pictures of Islamic State atrocities on Twitter.

#HONG KONG: Violent clashes broke out in Hong Kong as police tried to stop protesters storming the city’s parliament.

PARTING SHOT

It looks like a Christmas postcard, but this beautiful photograph is of the fishing village of Upernavik in northwestern Greenland.

Greenlandic Winter by Weimin Chu is the winner of the National Geographic 2019 Travel Photo Contest.