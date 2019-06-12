This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Victim of O’Connell Street stabbing named, Varadkar criticised the outsourcing of Irish cervical smear tests and protest continue in Hong Kong.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Wednesday 12 Jun 2019, 9:04 PM
21 minutes ago
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

1283 Phil Lynott statue_90573196 Flowers left at the status of Phil Lynott in Dublin in honour of his mother Philomena, who has died aged 88. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • A new report showed that a surge in public sector jobs has meant it has taken a big share of office space in Dublin over the last year.
  • The victim of a stabbing on O’Connell Street was named as 39-year-old Peter Donnelly from Kilkenny. 
  • New research showed that up to 68% of children’s meals in restaurants across Ireland and the UK contain more total fat and saturated fat than recommended by health guidelines.
  • The board in charge of the National Children’s Hospital project appeared before the Oireachtas Health Committee where they discussed progress.
  • Changes to divorce rules voted for in the referendum last month were officially signed into law.
  • The jury in the murder trial of Ana Kriegel has retired to consider its verdicts.
  • Billy McKee – one of the founding members of the Provisional IRA – died at the age of 97.
  • Leo Varadkar criticised the outsourcing of Irish cervical smear tests to other labs, saying that it might be “a breach of contract”.
  • The Dail debated a Fianna Fáil motion to restore military allowances to pre-Financial Emergency Measures (Fempi) levels.
  • An unusual meteorological event is to blame for this bad weather we’ve been having. 
  • A dispute between six siblings over their late mother’s will cannot proceed before the High Court because one of the parties, a Catholic priest, has been charged with drug offences in the United States, the court heard today. 
  • Varadkar also said today that there is “no basis” for excluding Irish vessels from fishing in the waters around Rockall but accepted that this situation will change post-Brexit. 

WORLD

Hong Kong Extradition Law A protester gestures after clashes with riot police during a massive demonstration outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong today. Source: AP/PA Images

#BREXIT: Prominent Brexiteer Boris Johnson launched his campaign bid to become the leader of the Tory party and the next British Prime Minister.

#FRANCE: French far-right leader Marine Le Pen was ordered to stand trial in France for sharing pictures of Islamic State atrocities on Twitter. 

#HONG KONG: Violent clashes broke out in Hong Kong as police tried to stop protesters storming the city’s parliament.

PARTING SHOT

It looks like a Christmas postcard, but this beautiful photograph is of the fishing village of Upernavik in northwestern Greenland. 

Greenlandic Winter by Weimin Chu is the winner of the National Geographic 2019 Travel Photo Contest.

download

  

