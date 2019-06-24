Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Serial sex offender Patrick Nevin has been jailed for 12 years for attacking women he met on Tinder.
- Wednesday’s planned strike by 10,000 healthcare workers is set to go ahead after talks at the Workplace Relations Commission failed.
- A man has been remanded in custody charged with the fatal of shooting of Jordan Davis in Darndale last month.
- 80s pop group Bros cancelled their Cork gig over ‘transport and logistical issues’.
- More people are coming forward to gardaí as reporting of sex offences increases by over 54%.
- The family of missing Icelandic man Jon Jonsson made a fresh appeal for information.
- A Status Yellow weather warning is in place for the entire country until late this evening.
- The woman at the centre of an alleged abuse “horror story” told a judge she needs future supports.
- Concerns have been raised over the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland’s proposal to police harmful content online.
- A bathing ban is in place for Dollymount Strand after an overflow from the nearby Ringsend wastewater plant.
- Police in the North issued a warning after a woman was swindled out of £300,000 in a romance scam.
INTERNATIONAL
#NO SHOW: An “obviously staged” photograph of Boris Johnson with his girlfriend makes him look “even more shifty”, a Labour MP has said.
#TENSIONS: Donald Trump ordered “hard-hitting” financial sanctions on Iran’s supreme leader.
#FEELIN HOT HOT HOT: Europe is bracing itself for an “extreme” heatwave with temperatures set to reach over 40 degrees.
PARTING SHOT
There’s been a new target for Irish ire on Twitter in the past day or so – and it’s John Cleese.
The veteran actor and comedian drew consternation after tweeting out: “But,seriously, if an Irish ‘bh’ is a ‘v’ sound, why don’t you write it with a ‘v’.”
The sentiment in response can probably be best summed up by this tweet from the Rubberbandits: “Because the British tried to eradicate our language through colonization, so we prefer not to further anglicise it by our own volition.”
