This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 24 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Patrick Nevin sentenced, Boris called a “coward” and healthcare workers strike to go ahead – it’s the evening fix.

By Sean Murray Monday 24 Jun 2019, 9:00 PM
48 minutes ago 2,082 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4696278

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

TrinityDisabledCycleParking06 Mark Nugent and Clodagh Colleran were on hand to help Trinity College announce the installation of the first disabled cycle parking facilities in Ireland on their College Green campus Source: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography

INTERNATIONAL

Georgia An opposition demonstrator attends a rally in front of the Georgian Parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia Source: Shakh Aivazov/PA Images

#NO SHOW: An “obviously staged” photograph of Boris Johnson with his girlfriend makes him look “even more shifty”, a Labour MP has said. 

#TENSIONS: Donald Trump ordered “hard-hitting” financial sanctions on Iran’s supreme leader.

#FEELIN HOT HOT HOT: Europe is bracing itself for an “extreme” heatwave with temperatures set to reach over 40 degrees.

PARTING SHOT

There’s been a new target for Irish ire on Twitter in the past day or so – and it’s John Cleese.

The veteran actor and comedian drew consternation after tweeting out: “But,seriously, if an Irish ‘bh’ is a ‘v’ sound, why don’t you write it with a ‘v’.”

The sentiment in response can probably be best summed up by this tweet from the Rubberbandits: “Because the British tried to eradicate our language through colonization, so we prefer not to further anglicise it by our own volition.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie