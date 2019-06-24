Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Mark Nugent and Clodagh Colleran were on hand to help Trinity College announce the installation of the first disabled cycle parking facilities in Ireland on their College Green campus Source: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography

INTERNATIONAL

An opposition demonstrator attends a rally in front of the Georgian Parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia Source: Shakh Aivazov/PA Images

#NO SHOW: An “obviously staged” photograph of Boris Johnson with his girlfriend makes him look “even more shifty”, a Labour MP has said.

#TENSIONS: Donald Trump ordered “hard-hitting” financial sanctions on Iran’s supreme leader.

#FEELIN HOT HOT HOT: Europe is bracing itself for an “extreme” heatwave with temperatures set to reach over 40 degrees.

PARTING SHOT

There’s been a new target for Irish ire on Twitter in the past day or so – and it’s John Cleese.

The veteran actor and comedian drew consternation after tweeting out: “But,seriously, if an Irish ‘bh’ is a ‘v’ sound, why don’t you write it with a ‘v’.”

I love your use of words !



But,seriously, if an Irish 'bh' is a 'v' sound, why don't you write it with a 'v' ?



Of course, Bernard Shaw pointed out that in English, the word 'Fish' could be spelled G-H-O-T-I https://t.co/HcUkQRRd1V — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) June 23, 2019 Source: John Cleese /Twitter

The sentiment in response can probably be best summed up by this tweet from the Rubberbandits: “Because the British tried to eradicate our language through colonization, so we prefer not to further anglicise it by our own volition.”