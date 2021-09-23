Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Students are to sleep outside the Dail tonight to highlight the accommodation crisis.
- Four people were taken to hospital after a light aircraft crash on a Wexford beach.
- The Tánaiste hinted at a minimum wage increase due to the rising cost of living.
- A man is in serious condition following an assault in Waterford.
- School stakeholders met to discuss the new policy around close contacts in primary schools.
- Health officials confirmed 1,355 new cases of Covid in Ireland.
- A man was arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of Lyra McKee.
- An internal garda investigation has been launched after it emerged a further 53 emergency calls were cancelled.
- The government has appointed an independent group to track progress on ending Direct Provision.
- Dublin City Council has approved three nights of concerts in Croke Park next September, when Garth Brooks is expected to perform.
WORLD
#LONDON: Police believe Sabina Nessa was murdered as she took a five minute walk from her home to meet a friend.
#MIGRANT CRISIS: The US special envoy to Haiti resigned over migrant expulsions.
#LEGACY: Melvin Van Peebles, the ‘Godfather of modern Black cinema’, died aged 89.
#COHESION: The EU is to impose a universal phone charger for smartphones in all member states.
PARTING SHOT
Fota Wildlife Park welcomed five cheetah cubs and a competition to give them names is open to members of the public.
