Dublin: 14°C Thursday 23 September 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 23 Sep 2021, 9:00 PM
24 minutes ago 598 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5556655
VP Welfare and Equality officer Lauren English Adams protesting outside the Dáil over funding for purpose built student housing.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
VP Welfare and Equality officer Lauren English Adams protesting outside the Dáil over funding for purpose built student housing.
VP Welfare and Equality officer Lauren English Adams protesting outside the Dáil over funding for purpose built student housing.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

3671 Students Protests VP Welfare and Equality officer Lauren English Adams protesting outside the Dáil over funding of purpose built student housing. Source: Sam Boal

IRELAND

  • Students are to sleep outside the Dail tonight to highlight the accommodation crisis. 
  • Four people were taken to hospital after a light aircraft crash on a Wexford beach.
  • The Tánaiste hinted at a minimum wage increase due to the rising cost of living. 
  • A man is in serious condition following an assault in Waterford
  • School stakeholders met to discuss the new policy around close contacts in primary schools.
  • Health officials confirmed 1,355 new cases of Covid in Ireland. 
  •  A man was arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of Lyra McKee.
  • An internal garda investigation has been launched after it emerged a further 53 emergency calls were cancelled
  • The government has appointed an independent group to track progress on ending Direct Provision
  • Dublin City Council has approved three nights of concerts in Croke Park next September, when Garth Brooks is expected to perform.

WORLD 

#LONDON: Police believe Sabina Nessa was murdered as she took a five minute walk from her home to meet a friend.

#MIGRANT CRISIS: The US special envoy to Haiti resigned over migrant expulsions. 

#LEGACY: Melvin Van Peebles, the ‘Godfather of modern Black cinema’, died aged 89.

#COHESION: The EU is to impose a universal phone charger for smartphones in all member states. 

PARTING SHOT

Fota Wildlife Park welcomed five cheetah cubs and a competition to give them names is open to members of the public.

