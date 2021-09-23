Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

VP Welfare and Equality officer Lauren English Adams protesting outside the Dáil over funding for purpose built student housing.

VP Welfare and Equality officer Lauren English Adams protesting outside the Dáil over funding of purpose built student housing. Source: Sam Boal

IRELAND

WORLD

#LONDON: Police believe Sabina Nessa was murdered as she took a five minute walk from her home to meet a friend.

#MIGRANT CRISIS: The US special envoy to Haiti resigned over migrant expulsions.

#LEGACY: Melvin Van Peebles, the ‘Godfather of modern Black cinema’, died aged 89.

#COHESION: The EU is to impose a universal phone charger for smartphones in all member states.

PARTING SHOT

Fota Wildlife Park welcomed five cheetah cubs and a competition to give them names is open to members of the public.