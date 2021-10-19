Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Pictured outside Leinster House, a protest by Ethical Farming Ireland and My Lovely Pig Rescue against recently announced trade deal to export live pigs to China. Source: Leah Farrell

WORLD

At least 22 people have died and others are missing in floods triggered by heavy rains in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand. Source: PA

#PHILADELPHIA: A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside a US city harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, local authorities said.

#POLEXIT: Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused the EU of “blackmail” in a public clash with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen over his government’s decision to interfere with Poland’s judiciary and the rule of law.

#CRUSADERS: An Israeli scuba diver salvaged an ancient sword off the country’s Mediterranean coast that experts say dates back to the Crusaders.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Rapper, music producer and clothing entrepreneur Kanye West is now known as Ye after a court allowed him to legally change his name.

What are your thoughts, Ye or nay?