Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A young boy on his scooter looks at skeletons at a Halloween scene in Kildare Town. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Sudanese demonstrators take to the streets of Khartoum to demand the government’s transition to civilian rule. Source: PA

#SUDAN: Thousands of people flooded into the streets to protest after Sudan’s military seized power and dissolved the transitional government hours after arresting the acting prime minister.

#RUSSIA: The Kremlin ordered Russians not to go to work between October 30 and November 7 after the country reported another daily record of Covid-19 cases.

#SOUTH KOREA: President Moon Jae-In vowed to keep striving to promote peace with North Korea through dialogue and diplomacy.

PARTING SHOT

Dublin Airport took to Twitter to share how Ireland looked in the first atlas of the world.

Theatrus Orbum Terrarum by Abraham Ortelius was originally published in 1570.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

It is currently on display at the Plantin-Moretus Museum in Antwerp.