Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Climate Change Advisory Council sent its proposed carbon budget to Minister Eamon Ryan, outlining how Ireland’s emissions should fall by 95 million tonnes between now and 2030.
- The Department of Health confirmed a further 1,845 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
- Gardaí appealed for witnesses to a hit-and-run incident that left a man in his 40s seriously injured in Galway on Saturday night.
- A leading obstetrician said that 20 pregnant and postpartum women have been admitted to intensive care units for Covid-19 treatment since June.
- A woman in her 20s was seriously injured in a separate hit-and-run incident involving a motorbike that happened at around 11.15pm last night in Dublin.
- A man was charged in connection to the seizure of €460,000 worth of cannabis.
- The head of the HSE’s vaccination programme said the number of people registering for a Covid-19 vaccine has increased from 800-1,000 per day to more than 2,000 a day.
WORLD
#SUDAN: Thousands of people flooded into the streets to protest after Sudan’s military seized power and dissolved the transitional government hours after arresting the acting prime minister.
#RUSSIA: The Kremlin ordered Russians not to go to work between October 30 and November 7 after the country reported another daily record of Covid-19 cases.
#SOUTH KOREA: President Moon Jae-In vowed to keep striving to promote peace with North Korea through dialogue and diplomacy.
PARTING SHOT
Dublin Airport took to Twitter to share how Ireland looked in the first atlas of the world.
Theatrus Orbum Terrarum by Abraham Ortelius was originally published in 1570.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
It is currently on display at the Plantin-Moretus Museum in Antwerp.
Ireland, as seen in the first atlas of the world - Theatrus Orbum Terrarum - by Abraham Ortelius. Originally published in 1570, the atlas is on view at the Plantin-Moretus Museum in Antwerp. 📷 via @edbrannigan pic.twitter.com/yfilOmZcAN— Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) October 25, 2021
COMMENTS (1)