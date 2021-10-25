#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 25 October 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Jane Moore Monday 25 Oct 2021, 8:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

047Halloween Scenes A young boy on his scooter looks at skeletons at a Halloween scene in Kildare Town. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

2.63209384 Sudanese demonstrators take to the streets of Khartoum to demand the government’s transition to civilian rule. Source: PA

#SUDAN: Thousands of people flooded into the streets to protest after Sudan’s military seized power and dissolved the transitional government hours after arresting the acting prime minister.

#RUSSIA: The Kremlin ordered Russians not to go to work between October 30 and November 7 after the country reported another daily record of Covid-19 cases.

#SOUTH KOREA: President Moon Jae-In vowed to keep striving to promote peace with North Korea through dialogue and diplomacy.

PARTING SHOT

Dublin Airport took to Twitter to share how Ireland looked in the first atlas of the world. 

Theatrus Orbum Terrarum by Abraham Ortelius was originally published in 1570.

It is currently on display at the Plantin-Moretus Museum in Antwerp.

