Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today's news.

A man checks the seals of hundreds of ballot boxes set to go to polling stations ahead of this year's general election Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

President Donald Trump smiles as he delivers remarks about his Senate impeachment trial Source: Gripas Yuri/ABACA/PA Images

#CORONAVIRUS: A third case of the virus was confirmed in England.

#IMPEACHMENT: US President Donald Trump hit out at his impeachment trial as an “ordeal”, describing it as “evil” and “a witch hunt”.

#VOTE CONTROVERSY: The premier in Germany’s state of Thuringia stepped down and called for snap elections, a day after he was elected with the help of the AfD party in a vote that Chancellor Angela Merkel called “unforgivable”.

#DEREK MACKAY: Scotland’s Finance Secretary resigned amid reports that he messaged 16-year-old boy hundreds of times.

PARTING SHOT

The new Harley Quinn movie ‘Birds of Prey’ hits Irish cinemas tomorrow. To mark the occasion, Dublin’s newest mural featuring the DC character has been unveiled in Phibsborough: