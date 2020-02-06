This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 6 February, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s what made headlines today…

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 6 Feb 2020, 8:51 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

ballot boxes 193 A man checks the seals of hundreds of ballot boxes set to go to polling stations ahead of this year's general election Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

  • The PSNI revealed details of a bomb plot involving an explosive device being attached to a lorry bound for Scotland last week.
  • Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald spoke with the mother of murdered 21-year-old Paul Quinn over the phone this evening.
  • Status Yellow wind and rainfall warnings for the entire country, effective on Saturday and Sunday, were issued.
  • Two members of the Healy-Rae family lodged an appeal against their convictions for assault.
  • A garda probe was launched after the 1916 memorial wall in Glasnevin Cemetery was vandalised again.
  • It emerged that gardaí said they won’t sanction a climate action protest by secondary school students in Dublin city tomorrow.
  • A teenage boy was arrested in connection with a serious assault at Newbridge train station last Friday.
  • The trial for the murder of Adrian Donohoe heard about the injuries sustained by the garda after he was shot in the face outside a credit union in Louth.
  • The demolition of one of the largest churches in Dublin was approved by Dublin City Council.

INTERNATIONAL

donald-trump-delivers-remarks-washington President Donald Trump smiles as he delivers remarks about his Senate impeachment trial Source: Gripas Yuri/ABACA/PA Images

#CORONAVIRUS: A third case of the virus was confirmed in England.

#IMPEACHMENT: US President Donald Trump hit out at his impeachment trial as an “ordeal”, describing it as “evil” and “a witch hunt”.

#VOTE CONTROVERSY: The premier in Germany’s state of Thuringia stepped down and called for snap elections, a day after he was elected with the help of the AfD party in a vote that Chancellor Angela Merkel called “unforgivable”.

#DEREK MACKAY: Scotland’s Finance Secretary resigned amid reports that he messaged 16-year-old boy hundreds of times.

PARTING SHOT

The new Harley Quinn movie ‘Birds of Prey’ hits Irish cinemas tomorrow. To mark the occasion, Dublin’s newest mural featuring the DC character has been unveiled in Phibsborough:

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

