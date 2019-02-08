Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Gardaí have issued an appeal as its investigation gets under way into the fatal shooting of John Lawless in north Dublin in the early hours this morning.
- Retired surgeon Michael Shine has been found guilty of groping seven boys in his care over a period of three decades.
- The psychiatric nurses Association is escalating its industrial action as it this evening announced three days of strikes.
- Arthur Murphy, veteran broadcaster and host of the RTÉ television show Mailbag, has died at the age of 90.
- A woman has forgiven the former partner who raped her while she slept in bed, the Central Criminal Court has heard.
- The leader of the so-called New IRA in Dublin was today jailed for life for the murder of another dissident republican almost six years ago.
- A print and design company has been ordered to pay €2,500 to a gay man over its refusal to print invites for the man’s civil partnership ceremony.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has “total confidence” in Health Minister Simon Harris after it was revealed Harris knew about cost overruns at the National Children’s Hospital last August.
- A man in his 50s died in a road collision in Co Wexford this morning.
INTERNATIONAL
#RIP: Well-known British actor Albert Finney has died at the age of 82 after a short illness, his family has confirmed.
#EXECUTED: A Muslim inmate who filed a legal challenge because Alabama wouldn’t let his Islamic spiritual adviser be present in the execution chamber has been put to death.
#THAI: A former Thai princess is running for prime minister in the country’s March elections, going up against the current military junta, in an unprecedented move for Thai royalty.
PARTING SHOT
Brexit, Brexit, Brexit…
A recent Sky News poll in Ireland has shown that 66% of Irish people have a less favourable view of the UK as a result of Brexit, with 26% saying it made no difference.
Just under half of Irish people also have a less favourable view of Northern Irish unionists due to Brexit, the poll showed.
