Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Garda Forensics examining the scene after a shooting incident at Marigold Crescent, Darndale this morning Source: RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Storm Erik causing large waves in East Sussex, England Source: Mark Kerton/EMPICS Entertainment via PA Images

#RIP: Well-known British actor Albert Finney has died at the age of 82 after a short illness, his family has confirmed.

#EXECUTED: A Muslim inmate who filed a legal challenge because Alabama wouldn’t let his Islamic spiritual adviser be present in the execution chamber has been put to death.

#THAI: A former Thai princess is running for prime minister in the country’s March elections, going up against the current military junta, in an unprecedented move for Thai royalty.

PARTING SHOT

Brexit, Brexit, Brexit…

A recent Sky News poll in Ireland has shown that 66% of Irish people have a less favourable view of the UK as a result of Brexit, with 26% saying it made no difference.

Just under half of Irish people also have a less favourable view of Northern Irish unionists due to Brexit, the poll showed.