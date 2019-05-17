This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Brexit talks collapse, external review over Holles Street abortion and the death of Anton O’Toole – it’s the evening fix.

By Ceimin Burke Friday 17 May 2019, 9:00 PM
18 minutes ago 607 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4640847

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

funeral 370_90571081 Source: Sam Boal

  • The funeral of teenager Azzam Raguragui, who was stabbed to death last week, took place in Dublin. 
  • A tourist is “safe and well” after a major sea and air rescue operation in West Cork.
  • The circumstances surrounding an abortion at the National Maternity Hospital in Holles Street will be the focus of an external review.
  • A man who repeatedly sexually abused his young niece has been jailed for 11 years.
  • An investigation was launched into a deliberate fire in the Wicklow Mountains.
  • It emerged that security has already been stepped up at Shannon Airport ahead of a possible visit by US President Donald Trump next month.  
  • Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy said that co-living flats are part of the solution to the housing crisis.
  • After more than 50 years in operation the Knock Marriage Bureau announced that it is to shutting down.
  • All three gardaí who were arrested under suspicion of being involved in the commission of criminal activity were released

INTERNATIONAL

Labour plans to tackle climate change Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#UK: Brexit negotiations between Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Prime Minister Theresa May collapsed after six weeks.

#ASIA: Taiwan became the first country in Asia to legalise same-sex marriage. President Tsai Ing-wen hailed the vote as a “big step towards true equality” that “made Taiwan a better country.”

#NEO-NAZI: Far-right Extremist Jack Renshaw was handed a life sentence in the UK after plotting to murder a local MP. 

#AUSTRALIA: Rugby player Israel Folau was sacked by Rugby Australia for his widely condemned homophobic comments.

#GRUMPY CAT: The internet’s most famous feline died aged seven.

PARTING SHOT

anton Anton O'Toole in action for Dublin. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Tributes poured in throughout the day for Dublin GAA legend Anton O’Toole who passed away at the age of 68.

Known as ‘The Blue Panther’ O’Toole won four All-Ireland medals and three All-Stars during a glittering career for the Dubs.

Musician Róisín O shared a video of Glen Hansard singing Raglan Road to O’Toole in a touching tribute that captured the Templeogue Synge Street clubman’s relationship with the capital city.

Can’t see the video? click here.

Ceimin Burke
ceimin@thejournal.ie

