Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Source: Sam Boal

The funeral of teenager Azzam Raguragui, who was stabbed to death last week, took place in Dublin.

last week, took place in Dublin. A tourist is “safe and well” after a major sea and air rescue operation in West Cork.

in West Cork. The circumstances surrounding an abortion at the National Maternity Hospital in Holles Street will be the focus of an external review.

at the National Maternity Hospital in Holles Street will be the focus of an external review. A man who repeatedly sexually abused his young niece has been jailed for 11 years .

. An investigation was launched into a deliberate fire in the Wicklow Mountains.

in the Wicklow Mountains. It emerged that security has already been stepped up at Shannon Airport ahead of a possible visit by US President Donald Trump next month.

next month. Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy said that co-living flats are part of the solution to the housing crisis.

After more than 50 years in operation the Knock Marriage Bureau announced that it is to shutting down.

announced that it is to shutting down. All three gardaí who were arrested under suspicion of being involved in the commission of criminal activity were released.

INTERNATIONAL

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#UK: Brexit negotiations between Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Prime Minister Theresa May collapsed after six weeks.

#ASIA: Taiwan became the first country in Asia to legalise same-sex marriage. President Tsai Ing-wen hailed the vote as a “big step towards true equality” that “made Taiwan a better country.”

#NEO-NAZI: Far-right Extremist Jack Renshaw was handed a life sentence in the UK after plotting to murder a local MP.

#AUSTRALIA: Rugby player Israel Folau was sacked by Rugby Australia for his widely condemned homophobic comments.

#GRUMPY CAT: The internet’s most famous feline died aged seven.

PARTING SHOT

Anton O'Toole in action for Dublin. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Tributes poured in throughout the day for Dublin GAA legend Anton O’Toole who passed away at the age of 68.

Known as ‘The Blue Panther’ O’Toole won four All-Ireland medals and three All-Stars during a glittering career for the Dubs.

Musician Róisín O shared a video of Glen Hansard singing Raglan Road to O’Toole in a touching tribute that captured the Templeogue Synge Street clubman’s relationship with the capital city.

Very sad to hear of the passing of our friend Anton O’Toole today, a legend of @DubGAAOfficial as well as our club @Tempsyngest We bumped into him on Grafton Street justlast Christmas Eve where ourselves and @Glen_Hansard serenaded him with an impromptu busk of Raglan Road. R.I.P pic.twitter.com/SXeoVRZmrA — Róisín O (@RoisinOmusic) May 17, 2019 Source: Róisín O /Twitter

Can’t see the video? click here.