Friday 13 December, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 13 Dec 2019, 8:50 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

001 Hostel Protest Demonstrators blocking traffic in Dublin city this evening as they protest against a lack of housing for the homeless Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

  • DUP leader Arlene Foster has denied her leadership is in doubt after the party emerged as Northern Ireland’s biggest casualty in the UK election. 
  • Crumlin Hospital has said it “sincerely regrets” that a number of children’s chemotherapy sessions have been postponed this month due to a shortage of beds. 
  • A Status Yellow snow-ice warning has been issued for six counties
  • Sports Minister Shane Ross today said that he and Brendan Griffin will meet with the FAI to discuss the future of the troubled sports body. 
  • A man in his 20s has been charged in relation to a robbery and assault in Co Cork earlier this month.
  • A man who spent 16 years in jail for the murder of his infant son has today been found not guilty of the toddler’s murder by reason of insanity after a retrial.
  • A retired garda arrested in connection with an investigation into immigration irregularities at a garda station in the western region has been released without charge
  • Gardaí in Dundrum have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a cash-in-transit robbery this morning.
  • Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old girl who is missing from Co Cork. 

INTERNATIONAL

general-election-2019 Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a rally with party supporters in Westminster after the Conservative Party was returned to power Source: Stefan Rousseau via PA Images

#ELECTION: Boris Johnson has completed the final formality of his resounding general election victory – an audience with the Queen to be confirmed as Prime Minister.

#LABOUR: UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has indicated he will step down as party leader early next year after leading Labour to its worst election result in more than 80 years.

#SCOTLAND: Nicola Sturgeon has said a Scottish independence referendum has “never been more urgent” in light of the UK election results. 

#IMPEACHMENT: A House of Representatives committee has approved two articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump.

PARTING SHOT

Danny Aiello, the blue-collar character actor whose long career playing tough guys included roles in Fort Apache, the Bronx, The Godfather, Part II,  Once Upon a Time in America and his Oscar-nominated performance as a pizza man in Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing, has died aged 86

Hayley Halpin

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

