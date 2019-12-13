Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- DUP leader Arlene Foster has denied her leadership is in doubt after the party emerged as Northern Ireland’s biggest casualty in the UK election.
- Crumlin Hospital has said it “sincerely regrets” that a number of children’s chemotherapy sessions have been postponed this month due to a shortage of beds.
- A Status Yellow snow-ice warning has been issued for six counties.
- Sports Minister Shane Ross today said that he and Brendan Griffin will meet with the FAI to discuss the future of the troubled sports body.
- A man in his 20s has been charged in relation to a robbery and assault in Co Cork earlier this month.
- A man who spent 16 years in jail for the murder of his infant son has today been found not guilty of the toddler’s murder by reason of insanity after a retrial.
- A retired garda arrested in connection with an investigation into immigration irregularities at a garda station in the western region has been released without charge.
- Gardaí in Dundrum have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a cash-in-transit robbery this morning.
- Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old girl who is missing from Co Cork.
INTERNATIONAL
#ELECTION: Boris Johnson has completed the final formality of his resounding general election victory – an audience with the Queen to be confirmed as Prime Minister.
#LABOUR: UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has indicated he will step down as party leader early next year after leading Labour to its worst election result in more than 80 years.
#SCOTLAND: Nicola Sturgeon has said a Scottish independence referendum has “never been more urgent” in light of the UK election results.
#IMPEACHMENT: A House of Representatives committee has approved two articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump.
PARTING SHOT
Danny Aiello, the blue-collar character actor whose long career playing tough guys included roles in Fort Apache, the Bronx, The Godfather, Part II, Once Upon a Time in America and his Oscar-nominated performance as a pizza man in Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing, has died aged 86.
