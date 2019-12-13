Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Demonstrators blocking traffic in Dublin city this evening as they protest against a lack of housing for the homeless Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

DUP leader Arlene Foster has denied her leadership is in doubt after the party emerged as Northern Ireland’s biggest casualty in the UK election.

leader Arlene Foster has denied her leadership is in doubt after the party emerged as Northern Ireland’s biggest casualty in the UK election. Crumlin Hospital has said it “sincerely regrets” that a number of children’s chemotherapy sessions have been postponed this month due to a shortage of beds.

sessions have been postponed this month due to a shortage of beds. A Status Yellow snow-ice warning has been issued for six counties.

snow-ice warning has been issued for six counties. Sports Minister Shane Ross today said that he and Brendan Griffin will meet with the FAI to discuss the future of the troubled sports body.

to discuss the future of the troubled sports body. A man in his 20s has been charged in relation to a robbery and assault in Co Cork earlier this month.

and assault in Co Cork earlier this month. A man who spent 16 years in jail for the murder of his infant son has today been found not guilty of the toddler’s murder by reason of insanity after a retrial.

of the toddler’s murder by reason of insanity after a retrial. A retired garda arrested in connection with an investigation into immigration irregularities at a garda station in the western region has been released without charge.

arrested in connection with an investigation into immigration irregularities at a garda station in the western region has been released without charge. Gardaí in Dundrum have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a cash-in-transit robbery this morning.

robbery this morning. Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old girl who is missing from Co Cork.

INTERNATIONAL

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a rally with party supporters in Westminster after the Conservative Party was returned to power Source: Stefan Rousseau via PA Images

#ELECTION: Boris Johnson has completed the final formality of his resounding general election victory – an audience with the Queen to be confirmed as Prime Minister.

#LABOUR: UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has indicated he will step down as party leader early next year after leading Labour to its worst election result in more than 80 years.

#SCOTLAND: Nicola Sturgeon has said a Scottish independence referendum has “never been more urgent” in light of the UK election results.

#IMPEACHMENT: A House of Representatives committee has approved two articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump.

PARTING SHOT

Danny Aiello, the blue-collar character actor whose long career playing tough guys included roles in Fort Apache, the Bronx, The Godfather, Part II, Once Upon a Time in America and his Oscar-nominated performance as a pizza man in Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing, has died aged 86.