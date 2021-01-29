#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 29 January 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s what made the headlines today…

By Sean Murray Friday 29 Jan 2021, 9:00 PM
23 minutes ago 617 Views 0 Comments
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Covid screening centre 006 An instant Covid-19 screening centre, operating from a portable office unit in a carpark on Serpentine Avenue, Dublin Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

poland-abortion Protesters face police during a protest against a new anti-abortion law in Warsaw, Poland Source: Czarek Sokolowski/PA Images

#APPROVAL: The European Medicines Agency approved the Astrazeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine, paving the way for its rollout here

#COVID-19: The European Medicines Agency also said that no deaths have been linked to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

#ASTRAZENECA: Amid the deepening row, the heavily redacted EU-Astrazeneca contract has been published.

PARTING SHOT

The news that Tommie Gorman is soon to retire brought back memories of one of his best-remembered interviews of all time. 

It was 2002. Ireland were at the World Cup. And the captain had just walked out. 

Gorman’s full interview with Roy Keane is a half-hour long. And is riveting television

Source: RTÉ Sport/YouTube

Sean Murray
