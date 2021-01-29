Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Northern Ireland was at the centre of a major row between EU and UK over vaccine supply
- A further 48 deaths and 1,254 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed.
- Ireland is set to receive 300,000 fewer vaccine doses up to April due to supply issues.
- A government TD has said the “absurd” ban on naming child victims needs to end.
- A taxi driver who sexually assaulted a passenger who passed out in his car has been jailed for four years.
- Dr Colm Henry said there’s been a 10-fold increase in people sick with Covid-19 from the start of December to January.
- The HSE is hoping to provide daily vaccination figures “in the next week or two”.
- Gardaí in Dublin dealt with six stabbing incidents in a 24-hour period.
- Homeless figures have dipped but charities have warned of an “alarming rise” in homeless single people.
- The Taoiseach praised veteran broadcaster Tommie Gorman, after it was announced he will soon retire from RTÉ after 40 years.
INTERNATIONAL
#APPROVAL: The European Medicines Agency approved the Astrazeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine, paving the way for its rollout here.
#COVID-19: The European Medicines Agency also said that no deaths have been linked to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
#ASTRAZENECA: Amid the deepening row, the heavily redacted EU-Astrazeneca contract has been published.
PARTING SHOT
The news that Tommie Gorman is soon to retire brought back memories of one of his best-remembered interviews of all time.
It was 2002. Ireland were at the World Cup. And the captain had just walked out.
Gorman’s full interview with Roy Keane is a half-hour long. And is riveting television.
