Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

An instant Covid-19 screening centre, operating from a portable office unit in a carpark on Serpentine Avenue, Dublin Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Protesters face police during a protest against a new anti-abortion law in Warsaw, Poland Source: Czarek Sokolowski/PA Images

#APPROVAL: The European Medicines Agency approved the Astrazeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine, paving the way for its rollout here.

#COVID-19: The European Medicines Agency also said that no deaths have been linked to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

#ASTRAZENECA: Amid the deepening row, the heavily redacted EU-Astrazeneca contract has been published.

PARTING SHOT

The news that Tommie Gorman is soon to retire brought back memories of one of his best-remembered interviews of all time.

It was 2002. Ireland were at the World Cup. And the captain had just walked out.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Gorman’s full interview with Roy Keane is a half-hour long. And is riveting television.