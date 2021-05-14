#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Friday 14 May 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s what made the headlines today…

By Sean Murray Friday 14 May 2021, 9:00 PM
23 minutes ago 1,161 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5437754

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Department of Health 006 The chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan at today's briefing Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

israeli-airstrikes-on-gaza A Palestinian man mourns as people inspect the remains of the Production Bank, an institution linked to the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas Source: Mohammed Talatene DPA/PA Images

#PALESTINE: Israel pounded Gaza with artillery and air strikes as the deadly conflict intensifies.

#INDIAN VARIANT: Data has shown that the Indian Covid-19 variant has been detected in a number of England’s Covid hotspots.

PARTING SHOT

Ever wanted to see Russian prisoners use British red phone boxes to call home?

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Then I have the link for you

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie