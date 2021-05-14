Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan at today's briefing Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A Palestinian man mourns as people inspect the remains of the Production Bank, an institution linked to the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas Source: Mohammed Talatene DPA/PA Images

#PALESTINE: Israel pounded Gaza with artillery and air strikes as the deadly conflict intensifies.

#INDIAN VARIANT: Data has shown that the Indian Covid-19 variant has been detected in a number of England’s Covid hotspots.

PARTING SHOT

Ever wanted to see Russian prisoners use British red phone boxes to call home?

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Then I have the link for you.