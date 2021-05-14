Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The HSE ransomware attack has been described as “possibly the most significant cyber attack on the Irish State”.
- Four deaths and 425 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.
- Dr Tony Holohan has said he “still strongly recommends against” antigen tests for the general public.
- The Taoiseach held a “constructive” meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Chequers.
- The National Ploughing Championships has been cancelled for a second year due to pandemic fears.
- There was a strong reaction after Dublin City Council closed off the popular Portobello plaza for the weekend.
- Four gardaí and a retired superintendent are to face trials over allegedly attempting to pervert the course of justice.
- Edwin Poots is the new leader of the DUP.
- The green light was given for the sale of Denis O’Brien’s Communicorp to Bauer Media.
INTERNATIONAL
#PALESTINE: Israel pounded Gaza with artillery and air strikes as the deadly conflict intensifies.
#INDIAN VARIANT: Data has shown that the Indian Covid-19 variant has been detected in a number of England’s Covid hotspots.
PARTING SHOT
Ever wanted to see Russian prisoners use British red phone boxes to call home?
