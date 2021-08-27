Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Leah Farrell and Devin McCarthy are joined by some local cattle as they chill out on Mannin Bay Beach, in Ballyconneely, Connemara Source: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

An ambulance is seen at the explosion site near the Kabul airport in Afghanistan Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#AFGHANISTAN: At least 95 Afghans were killed in two blasts at Kabul’s airport yesterday, officials have said.

#LOCKDOWN: New Zealand has extended a national lockdown sparked by a Covid-19 outbreak into next week.

#STOLEN: Tom Cruise’s BMW was stolen while the Hollywood A-lister was filming in Birmingham.

PARTING SHOT

Something of interest for the sports fans…

Manchester United have confirmed they’ve reached an agreement with Juventus to complete the sensational signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.

From nowhere, United earlier today emerged as the frontrunners to land the signature of their former star, who won the first of his five Ballon d’Ors during his original spell at Old Trafford in the mid-to-late ’00s.