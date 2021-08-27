Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Cabinet Covid-19 subcommittee met today to discuss a further easing of restrictions. Here’s what we know so far.
- A HSE review into the Beacon Hospital’s Covid-19 vaccination programme has found that the hospital did not consider a number of alternative options to use leftover vaccine doses at risk of being wasted.
- A company part-owned by U2’s lead singer Bono has secured planning permission for a controversial new development in the heart of Dalkey.
- 117 staff members at RTÉ last year earned in excess of €100,000 in basic salary.
- Summer is back this weekend and the high temperatures look set to stay until early next week.
- The body of a teenager has been discovered at a home in Co Meath.
- Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man died following a collision in Drogheda, Louth last night.
- Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl who is missing from Co Limerick.
INTERNATIONAL
#AFGHANISTAN: At least 95 Afghans were killed in two blasts at Kabul’s airport yesterday, officials have said.
#LOCKDOWN: New Zealand has extended a national lockdown sparked by a Covid-19 outbreak into next week.
#STOLEN: Tom Cruise’s BMW was stolen while the Hollywood A-lister was filming in Birmingham.
PARTING SHOT
Something of interest for the sports fans…
Manchester United have confirmed they’ve reached an agreement with Juventus to complete the sensational signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.
From nowhere, United earlier today emerged as the frontrunners to land the signature of their former star, who won the first of his five Ballon d’Ors during his original spell at Old Trafford in the mid-to-late ’00s.
